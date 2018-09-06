Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Tuivasa faces JDS in Adelaide this December

By Thomas Gerbasi September 06, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
The UFC returns "Down Under" on December 2 with a main event that is expected to shake up the foundations of the heavyweight division. Taking to the Octagon at the Adelaide Entertainment Center will be two of the best big men in the game, as former world champion Junior Dos Santos continues on his road back to the top following an important win over Blagoy Ivanov when he faces Australia's own Tai Tuivasa.

UFC Fight Night will air live on FS1.

Unbeaten as a professional, Western Sydney's "Bam Bam" has ended all but one of his wins by first-round knockout, and the No. 10-ranked contender hopes to issue a similar fate to Brazilian superstar Dos Santos this December. But no one can ever count out the No. 7-ranked "Cigano," who is more than ready to use a win over Tuivasa as his next step toward regaining the heavyweight crown.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, September 8
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Dallas, Texas
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Check out the faceoffs from UFC 228 Ultimate Media Day before the action Saturday September 8th live on Pay Per View.
Check out the faceoffs from UFC 228 Ultimate Media Day before the action Saturday September 8th live on Pay Per View.
Sep 6, 2018
Nicco Montano prepares to carry on a family tradition. Valentina Shevchenko hits media & gym. Darren Till & Tyron Woodley head to Dallas. Tatiana Suarez hits the mall. Brandon Davis prepares for a short-notice, bout against Zabit Magomedsharipov.
Nicco Montano prepares to carry on a family tradition. Valentina Shevchenko hits media & gym. Darren Till & Tyron Woodley head to Dallas. Tatiana Suarez hits the mall. Brandon Davis prepares for a short-notice, bout against Zabit Magomedsharipov.
Sep 6, 2018
On this edition of the UFC Minute, hear from UFC flyweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko about her upcoming fight against Nicco Montano.
On this edition of the UFC Minute, hear from UFC flyweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko about her upcoming fight against Nicco Montano.
Sep 6, 2018
Check out a recap of the open workout ahead of UFC 228 in Dallas featuring Tyron Woodley, Darren Till, Nicco Montano, and Valentina Shevchenko.
Check out a recap of the open workout ahead of UFC 228 in Dallas featuring Tyron Woodley, Darren Till, Nicco Montano, and Valentina Shevchenko.
Sep 6, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018