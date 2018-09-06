Tuivasa faces JDS in Adelaide this December

The UFC returns "Down Under" on December 2 with a main event that is expected to shake up the foundations of the heavyweight division. Taking to the Octagon at the Adelaide Entertainment Center will be two of the best big men in the game, as former world champion Junior Dos Santos continues on his road back to the top following an important win over Blagoy Ivanov when he faces Australia's own Tai Tuivasa.



UFC Fight Night will air live on FS1.



Unbeaten as a professional, Western Sydney's "Bam Bam" has ended all but one of his wins by first-round knockout, and the No. 10-ranked contender hopes to issue a similar fate to Brazilian superstar Dos Santos this December. But no one can ever count out the No. 7-ranked "Cigano," who is more than ready to use a win over Tuivasa as his next step toward regaining the heavyweight crown.