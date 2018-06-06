Home
Tuivasa: "Arlovski is a legend"

June 06, 2018
Filmed while taking in the sights and sounds of Chicago with his friends and team, heavyweight phenom Tai Tuivasa appeared in episode two of UFC 225 Embedded speaking respectfully of his upcoming opponent Andrei Arlovski.

"Andrei Arlovski is a legend. He's been around forever."

It's true. Arlovski brings in a resume of 42 professional fights and significant wins over some legends of the sport to their main card meeting. By comparison, this will mark eighth pro bout for "Bam Bam", and only his third in the UFC.

"But it's like anything; the old timers gotta move out and the young boys gotta move in," says Tuivasa reflectively, adding "it's my time now. He's had his time."

The 25-year old Australian, has certainly become must-see TV, finishing all of his fights with a first round KO/TKO. He expects Saturday night to go no differently.

"You know I've got to put a show on for America!"   
 
In 2017, Joseph Benavidez suffered a knee injury that required repair and extensive therapy. Follow his journey from the OR to the PT room at the UFC Performance Institute to see how he emerged better than ever. He faces Sergio Pettis at UFC 225 June 9th.
Jun 6, 2018
UFC 225 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title fights on Saturday, June 9th on Pay-Per-View. Episode 2 features Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero, Tai Tuivasa, Andrei Arlovski and many more.
Jun 5, 2018
Former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos has found success in his new division and faces Colby Covington for the interim welterweight title in the co-main event of UFC 225 on Saturday.
Jun 5, 2018
John Gooden and Dan Hardy give you a full breakdown of the middle interim title matchup going down Saturday at UFC 225 between Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero. Order the huge card now at: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Jun 5, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018