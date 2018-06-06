Filmed while taking in the sights and sounds of Chicago with his friends and team, heavyweight phenom Tai Tuivasa appeared in episode two of UFC 225 Embedded speaking respectfully of his upcoming opponent Andrei Arlovski.



"Andrei Arlovski is a legend. He's been around forever."



It's true. Arlovski brings in a resume of 42 professional fights and significant wins over some legends of the sport to their main card meeting. By comparison, this will mark eighth pro bout for "Bam Bam", and only his third in the UFC.



"But it's like anything; the old timers gotta move out and the young boys gotta move in," says Tuivasa reflectively, adding "it's my time now. He's had his time."



The 25-year old Australian, has certainly become must-see TV, finishing all of his fights with a first round KO/TKO. He expects Saturday night to go no differently.



"You know I've got to put a show on for America!"

