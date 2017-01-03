Home
UFC adds fights to Houston, Vegas cards

By Thomas Gerbasi January 03, 2017
UFC matchmakers have wasted no time getting the New Year off to a rousing start, with three fights made official on Tuesday.

The Super Bowl weekend event in Houston on Feb. 4 will get a dose of light heavyweight action, as Texas’ own Daniel Jolly will get a home game against fellow prospect and former Ultimate Fighter finalist Khalil Rountree Jr.

Then it’s off to Las Vegas and UFC 209 on Mar. 4, as heavyweight power hitter Todd Duffee makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon to battle UK standout Mark “Hand of” Godbeer, and featherweight phenom Mirsad Bektic attempts to keep his perfect record intact when he faces veteran contender Darren Elkins.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements.

Recent
Forrest Griffin and Matt Parrino break down the new rankings on the heels of UFC 207. Amanda Nunes' first-round TKO drops Ronda Rousey to No. 4 at 135 pounds. Also, Cody Garbrandt makes debut on pound-for-pound list and more.
Dec 3, 2017
Watch BJ Penn win the UFC title from Kenny Florian at UFC 101. Don't miss Penn's return to the Octagon on Jan. 15 against Yair Rodriguez.
Jan 3, 2017
Matt Serra, Din Thomas & Dana White pack a summer's worth of fun into a trip to White's vacation home in Maine, with go-karts, demolition derby, drag racing, lobster rolls, a hot dog eating contest and more. Then the guys check out some promising fights.
Jan 2, 2017
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016