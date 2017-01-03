UFC adds fights to Houston, Vegas cards

UFC matchmakers have wasted no time getting the New Year off to a rousing start, with three fights made official on Tuesday.
The Super Bowl weekend event in Houston on Feb. 4 will get a dose of light heavyweight action, as Texas’ own Daniel Jolly will get a home game against fellow prospect and former Ultimate Fighter finalist Khalil Rountree Jr.
Then it’s off to Las Vegas and UFC 209 on Mar. 4, as heavyweight power hitter Todd Duffee makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon to battle UK standout Mark “Hand of” Godbeer, and featherweight phenom Mirsad Bektic attempts to keep his perfect record intact when he faces veteran contender Darren Elkins.
Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements.
