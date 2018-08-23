Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Tuck reignited after recent victory

By Thomas Gerbasi August 23, 2018
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
SINGAPORE - JUNE 17: Jon Tuck of Guam celebrates after his submission victory over Takanori Gomi of Japan in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 17, 2017 in Singapore. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Two consecutive split decision losses didn’t have Jon Tuck doubting himself, but he knew he needed to make a statement in his June 2017 fight against Takanori Gomi.

“I never once doubted myself or questioned what kind of fighter I am,” he said. “But you can’t leave it in the judges’ hands because sometimes they’ll leave you heartbroken. I always put my heart and soul into training and to be robbed like that…”

Tuck’s voice trails off, clearly still bothered by the defeats to Damien Brown and Josh Emmett that made 2016 one to forget for the Guam native. A shot against former PRIDE champion Gomi was just what the doctor ordered, though.

“It reignited me,” said Tuck, who had the Japanese star on his radar for a long time, even before he turned pro in 2007.

“That was a huge honor for me because I was asking to fight Gomi, in every respectful way, of course, because I did watch him as I started training, and even before I started training,” he said. “A lot of the legends from his era, some of them are still fighting – which is pretty bad ass – but some of them aren’t even in the sport anymore. So I wanted to get a fight with Gomi and that’s actually what every martial artist wants – to share the Octagon, share the ring, share the mat with a legend. And I was just stoked about it. It was going to be straight martial arts when I got in there and sharing the Octagon with him was definitely a great moment of my career.”

Even though Gomi has fallen on hard times on fight night in recent years, Tuck was facing one of his fighting heroes in Singapore, and when that happens, things don’t always go as expected. Great fighters may have one great fight left, and the favorite may find himself doubting whether he can pull off a win against that fighter he grew up watching. But fight week was smoother than ever for “The Super Saiyan.”

“Leading up to the fight, I was wondering, ‘Why am I not nervous? Why am I not feeling these nerves that I used to go through?’” said Tuck. “And I think it’s just maturity in this whole thing. I was on a mission to get my hand raised and I treated him like every other opponent. I give them respect, but I’m in there to do everything it’s gonna take to get my hand raised and live that moment. I felt the maturity. I wasn’t getting overexcited. I was just me. I was comfortable in there, composed. Everything that I envisioned and felt, that all happened.”

Just 72 seconds into the first round, Tuck submitted Gomi via rear naked choke. It was his first win since May 2015, and it reminded the world that in perhaps the UFC’s most stacked division, Tuck has the goods to make some noise. Not that he ever doubted it.

“Some of the guys that I’ve fought have fought for the title, so I know where I stand, and I’ve been saying it for the past couple years,” he said. “Of course I had to get surgeries here and there, but I’ve been saying that I know I belong at the top with the best. We have a stacked division, but any given night, I would take out the best guy, even the champion himself. And that’s not overstating what I’m capable of.”

This Saturday, Tuck faces Drew Dober in Lincoln, and if he wins, it will be the first two-fight winning streak of his nearly six-year UFC run. That’s a big deal, and Tuck is eager to make another statement.

“You can’t take the fighter out of me,” he said.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, August 25
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Lincoln, Nebraska
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Featherweight Michael Johnson talks about the importance of his co-main event bout against Andre Fili at Fight Night Lincoln Saturday on FS1.
Featherweight Michael Johnson talks about the importance of his co-main event bout against Andre Fili at Fight Night Lincoln Saturday on FS1.
Aug 23, 2018
James Vick makes his UFC main event debut on Saturday in Lincoln against Justin Gaethje. Don't miss the action live on FS1.
James Vick makes his UFC main event debut on Saturday in Lincoln against Justin Gaethje. Don't miss the action live on FS1.
Aug 23, 2018
UFC 25 YEARS IN SHORT brings together an award-winning team of documentary filmmakers, to tell twenty-five captivating stories, one for each year of the UFC’s extraordinary history. UFC 25 YEARS IN SHORT premieres this August, only on UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 25 YEARS IN SHORT brings together an award-winning team of documentary filmmakers, to tell twenty-five captivating stories, one for each year of the UFC’s extraordinary history. UFC 25 YEARS IN SHORT premieres this August, only on UFC Fight Pass.
Jul 12, 2018
Jimmy Smith breaks down the testy main event of Fight Night Lincoln between lightweights Justin Gaethje and James Vick. The action goes down Saturday live and free on FS1and FS2.
Jimmy Smith breaks down the testy main event of Fight Night Lincoln between lightweights Justin Gaethje and James Vick. The action goes down Saturday live and free on FS1and FS2.
Aug 22, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018