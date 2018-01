Top 10: The Best Fighters of 2017

It’s all come down to this – the Highly Unofficial picks for the best fighters of 2017. As always, the rule is that someone had to have fought at least twice to be considered for the list, but with so many shows, what used to be an issue is an issue no longer, as there were plenty of top performers showing what they do best in the Octagon.



1 – Max Holloway

In a year in which any of the top five on this list could have snagged the top spot, I made the tough call to name Mr. Holloway the Highly Unofficial UFC Fighter of the Year for 2017. Winner of a pair of fights over Jose Aldo that established him as the top 145-pounder in the sport, it was the method of the Hawaiian’s wins that impressed and the reality that those victories came over the best featherweight in history, one whose only bad night in the pre-Holloway decade was against



2 - Rose Namajunas

At the beginning of 2017, that all-time great talk was surrounding strawweight champ



3 – Demetrious Johnson

We had that all-time great conversation twice already on this list, and when it comes to Demetrious Johnson, there is no debate or what ifs. “Mighty Mouse” will go down in the history books as one of the best to ever do it, and in 2017, he added to that legacy with a pair of submission wins over



4 – Robert Whittaker

There is no longer the “interim” tag on Robert Whittaker’s middleweight title, and that’s a good thing, because “The Reaper” from Down Under earned his 185-pound crown the hard way, stopping Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in two rounds in April before winning the interim belt with a hard-fought win over



5 – Cris Cyborg

Long considered the top female fighter in the game, Cris Cyborg finally arrived in the UFC in 2016, and in 2017, she hit the top of the featherweight division when she stopped In a year in which any of the top five on this list could have snagged the top spot, I made the tough call to name Mr. Holloway the Highly Unofficial UFC Fighter of the Year for 2017. Winner of a pair of fights over Jose Aldo that established him as the top 145-pounder in the sport, it was the method of the Hawaiian’s wins that impressed and the reality that those victories came over the best featherweight in history, one whose only bad night in the pre-Holloway decade was against Conor McGregor . Currently sporting a 12-fight winning streak, Holloway may one day take that unofficial best ever crown from Aldo if he stays on the track he’s on. Hey, it is what it is.At the beginning of 2017, that all-time great talk was surrounding strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk . By the end of the year, Rose Namajunas was holding that title and beginning her own reign at the top. That’s the beauty and unpredictability of the fight game, but Namajunas didn’t get here by accident, and with her submission of Michelle Waterson in April and November’s stoppage of Jedrzejczyk, it’s clear that everything is coming together at the perfect time for “Thug Rose.”We had that all-time great conversation twice already on this list, and when it comes to Demetrious Johnson, there is no debate or what ifs. “Mighty Mouse” will go down in the history books as one of the best to ever do it, and in 2017, he added to that legacy with a pair of submission wins over Wilson Reis and Ray Borg , the latter victory putting the flyweight boss all alone at the top of the list for most successful title defenses in UFC history.There is no longer the “interim” tag on Robert Whittaker’s middleweight title, and that’s a good thing, because “The Reaper” from Down Under earned his 185-pound crown the hard way, stopping Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in two rounds in April before winning the interim belt with a hard-fought win over Yoel Romero in July. In February, Whittaker, who was elevated to full champion when Georges St-Pierre vacated his crown, defends his title for the first time against Luke Rockhold Long considered the top female fighter in the game, Cris Cyborg finally arrived in the UFC in 2016, and in 2017, she hit the top of the featherweight division when she stopped Tonya Evinger to win the vacant crown. In December, she closed out the year with a decision victory over Holly Holm in a long-awaited dream fight, achieving the worldwide acclaim she has fought for years to get.