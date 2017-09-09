Home
Tony Ferguson: The Fights That Paved The Road To UFC 216

By Thomas Gerbasi September 25, 2017
On Oct. 7 in Las Vegas, Tony Ferguson gets his long-awaited title shot when he faces Kevin Lee for the interim UFC lightweight championship at T-Mobile Arena. But before the featured UFC 216 bout takes place, it’s time to take a look at six of the most memorable performances turned in by “El Cucuy.”

2011
Ramsey Nijem (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)
After a tumultuous run through season 13 of The Ultimate Fighter, Ferguson had his opportunity to close out the show in the final against Ramsey Nijem and in less than four minutes, he did just that with a ferocious knockout that kicked off his UFC career in emphatic fashion.

2014
Katsunori Kikuno (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)
Despite his impressive entrance into the UFC, Ferguson still flew under the radar early in his Octagon career, and while he won three bouts over Aaron Riley, Yves Edwards and Mike Rio, a decision loss to Michael Johnson in 2012 dented his marketability a bit. Yet two years after that defeat, Ferguson finally began to make up ground in a crowded division, with a single right hand ending Katsunori Kikuno’s night in the first round of their UFC 173 bout.

2015
Josh Thomson (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)
By the time Ferguson’s matchup with former Strikeforce champion Josh Thomson rolled around in July 2015, “El Cucuy” was 8-1 in the UFC with six finishes and three post-fight bonuses. He should have been a shoo-in for a title shot, but it just didn’t come. Ferguson stayed focused, expecting that winning would solve all problems. He was half-right. How he won was going to determine his future, and while he didn’t stop Thomson, he put on such an offensive clinic that he earned Performance of the Night honors for his decision victory. This was the fight that truly started it all for him.

Edson Barboza (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)
If the Thomson fight announced Ferguson’s arrival, his place at the top of the 155-pound weight class was cemented with this submission victory over Edson Barboza. Earning him Fight and Performance of the Night honors, Ferguson continued to be a must see on fight night, not just for his skill set, but his reckless disregard for his safety. Ferguson was treating these bouts as fights, and his willingness to put himself in harm’s way to get the win built his bandwagon considerably.

2016
Lando Vannata (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)
To follow up on the Barboza fight, it’s important to point out that while recklessness makes for great fights, it can cost you sometimes, and that’s what happened when Ferguson met late-notice replacement Lando Vannata. With nothing to lose, Vannata came out swinging, and with everything to lose, Ferguson did the same. Vannata nearly won that standoff as he rocked and nearly finished “El Cucuy” in the opening frame. But with the heart of a champion, Ferguson roared back in the second round and submitted the newcomer. Put another Fight of the Night bonus check into that man’s wallet.

Rafael Dos Anjos (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)
Ferguson had fought plenty of killers on his way up the lightweight ladder, but to beat a former champion in Rafael Dos Anjos would be another story. Or would it? Not in Ferguson’s world. In that world, Ferguson treats all opponents the same, and with his same aggressive, offensively diverse style, he added Dos Anjos to his victims’ list, outpointing the Brazilian veteran over five rounds while earning another Fight of the Night bonus. Now it’s off to Las Vegas and Mr. Lee.

Megan Olivi catches up with Gokhan Saki following his thrilling KO in his UFC debut against Henrique da Silva at Fight Night Japan.
Sep 22, 2017
Ovince Saint Preux is interviewed by Megan Olivi following his decisive submission victory over Yushin Okami at UFC Fight Night Japan.
Sep 22, 2017
OSP speaks to the crowd at Saitama Super Arena following his quick submission win over Yushin Okami in the main event of Fight Night Japan.
Sep 22, 2017
Jessica Andrade speaks from The Octagon following her unanimous decision win over Claudia Gedelha at Fight Night Japan.
Sep 22, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee collide for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson goes for his record 11th title defense vs. Ray Borg. Watch the extended preview.
Sep 15, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim lightweight title in the main event at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live from Las Vegas. In the co-main event, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will clash.
Sep 9, 2017
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
Sep 15, 2017