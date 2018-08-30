Home
Till speaks of 'fight week shenanigans' in new interview

August 30, 2018
Host Megan Olivi sits down with Darren Till ahead of his main event contest at UFC 228, Saturday, September 8 in Dallas, TX. For his first fight on Unites States soil, Till will attempt to take the welterweight strap from champ Tyron Woodley.

Among the topics covered in the interview are Till's training at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, his weight-cut woes at his last fight, "fight week shenanigans" and much more. You can watch the entire clip below.

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley believes that he is the best welterweight alive, and he intends on proving that when he takes on Darren Till, live on PPV September 8th at UFC 228 in Dallas, TX.
UFC will host a media conference call with all four athletes on Thursday, August 30 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.
"El Pantera" is an award-winning documentary that portrays the life of Yair Rodriguez inside and outside the Octagon, his life in Mexico, in the United States and more. Available online now.
Season 28 of The Ultimate Fighter debuts on Wednesday, August 29 live on FS1. Heavyweights and women's featherweights take center stage this season with middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum as coaches.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
