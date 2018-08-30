Till speaks of 'fight week shenanigans' in new interview

Host Megan Olivi sits down with Darren Till ahead of his main event contest at UFC 228, Saturday, September 8 in Dallas, TX. For his first fight on Unites States soil, Till will attempt to take the welterweight strap from champ Tyron Woodley.
Among the topics covered in the interview are Till's training at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, his weight-cut woes at his last fight, "fight week shenanigans" and much more. You can watch the entire clip below.
