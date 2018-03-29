Till headlines at home against Thompson in May

On May 27, the UFC's first visit to Liverpool, England will feature a hometown hero, as No. 7-ranked welterweight contender Darren Till will put his unbeaten record on the line against two-time world title challenger Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson at Echo Arena.
Tickets for UFC Fight Night, which airs live on FS1, go on sale on April 13.
Fresh from a spectacular 2017 campaign in which he defeated Jessin Ayari, Bojan Velickovic and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, the 25-year-old Till has crashed the welterweight top ten and now he's hungry for more, starting with his bout against the No. 1-ranked Thompson, one of the most feared strikers in the sport and the owner of victories over Robert Whittaker, Johny Hendricks, Jorge Masvidal and Rory MacDonald.
