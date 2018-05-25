Till admits even he doesn't know where his self-belief comes from

That candor adds to Till’s appeal. In front of the cameras or behind the scenes, he’s just one of the lads, and while he’s gotten a lot of attention for being one of the rising stars of European MMA, none of the hype means anything when he steps into the gym to go to work. There, he has his share of days when he may wish he was back in Brazil, where he spent nearly four years.“We all have them days when we don’t want to come to the gym and we don’t want to train and put hard work in,” he admits. “A lot of people don’t see what we go through – cutting weight and training hard and putting our bodies through so much torture mentally and physically. So there are some days where – I don’t want to quit – but I do think it takes a special person to be able to do what all us fighters are doing. So we do definitely deserve a lot of respect.”

Till has earned that respect. Not just from his fellow fighters and people in the MMA business, but from his city. Remember, Till used to be the wild kid who Heron sent to Brazil to keep him out of trouble and get focused on his life and career. Today, he’s a father, a professional, and a young man about to hear a packed house at Echo Arena chant his name. That’s a life change not lost on him.“I think they (the people of Liverpool) give me a lot of respect,” Till said. “Not many people can do what I’ve done. Some fighters, they have families and whatever and they’re always second guessing whether they should go or not. For me, when Colin told me to go to Brazil, it wasn’t really a question in my mind. He told me I had to go for the better, so I went. Since then, the people of Liverpool have respected me a lot more because they know what my journey has been like. It hasn’t been an easy journey.”The great ones never are. And while Sunday isn’t the end of Darren Till’s, he knows this night will be one he’ll never forget.“I’ve thought about it quite a few times,” he said. “It’s gonna be memorable for me. I love it, and I’m gonna enjoy every minute of that night.”