Three bouts added to UFC 210 lineup

The fight card for UFC 210 is continuing to take shape, with three bouts added to the Apr. 8 event at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Friday.
In a light heavyweight bout, Patrick Cummins will make his New York debut against Polish powerhouse Jan Blachowicz.
New Jersey's Katlyn Chookagian will make the trip upstate for her third Octagon bout, as she squares off with Mexico's Irene Aldana in a Fight of the Night candidate at 135 pounds.
And in the featherweight division, it's a clash of rising stars as Monroe's Shane Burgos gets a home game against Charles Rosa.
In the UFC 210 main event, which airs on Pay-Per-View, UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier defends his title against Anthony "Rumble" Johnson. Plus, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman battles Gegard Mousasi.
Tickets go on sale on Feb. 17. Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements.
In a light heavyweight bout, Patrick Cummins will make his New York debut against Polish powerhouse Jan Blachowicz.
New Jersey's Katlyn Chookagian will make the trip upstate for her third Octagon bout, as she squares off with Mexico's Irene Aldana in a Fight of the Night candidate at 135 pounds.
And in the featherweight division, it's a clash of rising stars as Monroe's Shane Burgos gets a home game against Charles Rosa.
In the UFC 210 main event, which airs on Pay-Per-View, UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier defends his title against Anthony "Rumble" Johnson. Plus, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman battles Gegard Mousasi.
Tickets go on sale on Feb. 17. Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements.
Comments