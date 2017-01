The top UFC fighters under 25

It wouldn’t be fair to say mixed martial arts was an “old man’s sport,” but for a long time, athletes in MMA either started late or hit their prime a lot later than they did in other sports. That has changed, and it would be fair to say that we are seeing the greatest collection of young talent to hit the sport and start hitting their prime years at the same time. Want proof? Read on for 13 of the top fighters in the UFC that are just 25 and under.In order from youngest to oldest…The least experienced fighter on this list when it comes to UFC bouts, Alexa Grasso made quite an impression in her Octagon debut in November when she outpointed Heather Jo Clark . It was the ninth win without a loss for the Guadalajara native, who first made her name in the Invicta FC promotion, where she went 4-0 before getting the call to the UFC. In February, it will be another veteran test for her, as she takes on Felice Herrig in Houston.Yair Rodriguez’ most recent fight was also his most important one, and when he took a little over five minutes to defeatHall of Famer BJ Penn, it was clear that “El Pantera” has the talent and determination to close in on a title shot by the end of the year, if not sooner. Before the stunning finish of Penn, the Ultimate Fighter Latin America winner had already proven to be one of the top up and comers in the sport, with his kicking attack a hard one for anyone to decipher. And if anything, Rodriguez is only going to get better.Approaching his third year anniversary in the Octagon, Michigan native Kevin Lee has been quietly building an impressive resume in the big show, going 7-2 in the always tough lightweight division. Of those two losses, the only real hiccup was a first round defeat against Leonardo Santos in December 2015, but since then, “The Motown Phenom” has defeated Efrain Escudero Jake Matthews and Magomed Mustafaev , looking progressively more impressive with each showing.Perhaps the best fighter in the world with a 6-3 pro record, Rose Namajunas is a prime example of someone who has learned her craft on the job. That means her record may not be as glossy as other fighters, but she’s fought no easy marks and she’s become one of the top strawweights in the UFC in the process. Want to see what she can do? Look at her wins over Paige VanZant and Angela Hill . Yeah, “Thug” Rose is the real deal.Two UFC fights, two post-fight bonuses, a near-upset of the top lightweight contender and a Knockout of the Year candidate. That’s called making an impression, and Lando Vannata has done just that. Last July, he took a fight with Tony Ferguson on short notice and nearly stopped him in the first round. Five months later, he added a clip to his highlight reel with his head kick knockout of John Makdessi . Plus, he’s added the phrase “Groovy Lando” to the MMA lexicon. Not bad.