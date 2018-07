A new contender has officially emerged in the middleweight division, as Israel Adesanya picked up the biggest win of his young career as he defeated veteran contender Brad Tavares over five rounds on Friday night in Las Vegas.Adesanya is best known for his dynamic striking attacks, and that's exactly what he used with surgical precision to slice and dice Tavares from the start of the fight until the finish.Perhaps the most impressive part about Adesanya's performance was his ability to punish Tavares from head to toe, including some nasty kicks to the body that stung the Hawaiian middleweight several times over the 25-minute bout.Adesanya also showcased a strong defensive game as he shrugged off nearly every attempt from Tavares to take the fight to the ground. When it was over, Adesanya looked like he was ready to go another five rounds as he put on a virtually flawless performance in his first main event in the UFC.Heading into the fight, Adesanya was a solid favorite according to the selections made by fantasy players, with 66 percent picking him to win. The victory also yielded those players an extra 120 points because the fight was such a close matchup going into Friday night.Two new Ultimate Fighter champions were also crowned at the finale, as the season filled with undefeated prospects came to a close.Mike Trizano was able to edge out Joe Giannetti over three rounds to earn a hard-fought split decision to win in the lightweight division. Trizano was actually a heavy underdog based on the picks, with only 25 percent of fantasy players taking him ahead of the card. The players who selected Trizano will also earn an extra 40 point bonus because this was his UFC debut.Meanwhile, Brad Katona was dominant in his victory over former housemate Jay Cucciniello as he earned a unanimous decision win in the featherweight final for the reality show. Katona was a big favorite, with 71 percent of fantasy players picking him to win while also earning that same 40-point bonus for his UFC debut.