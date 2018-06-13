TUF: Undefeated - Ep. 9 Preview

Meet tonight's fighters: Trizano | Gunther

With Team Cormier on the sidelines this week working alongside Holloway and Rockhold, the attention will then shift back to Team Miocic for the first semifinal fight of the season.When it comes down to the matchup, Trizano will definitely be the favorite going into the fight not only because of the skill he showed in his first bout, but also because of the weapons he possesses in his overall mixed martial arts arsenal.Trizano is a dangerous striker with long reach and very good hands. Trizano isn't much of a kicker, but that probably plays better into his style for this fight, with Gunther likely looking to drag him to the mat. Gunther isn't a technical stylist in any facet of the game, but he's incredibly tough, very durable and a beast when he's able to get an opponent down on the ground and maintain control from the top.Gunther won't be the one wowing anybody with his striking acumen or grappling excellence, but he always seems to find a way to turn his fights into a brawl and that's where he tends to succeed. Gunther needs to make this fight ugly and that's how he can take advantage of the slightest mistake that Trizano might make.On the flipside, Trizano needs to be patient with his striking attacks and set up counters, as Gunther will undoubtedly look to come out aggressively with takedown attempts. The real key will be Trizano's ability to hurt Gunther every time he gets inside, and for the Ohio native, he has to be relentless with his takedowns and never give his Team Miocic training partner an inch to breathe.It's a tough fight to call and Miocic will undoubtedly be sitting on pins and needles throughout until a winner is declared.Who will be the first finalist this season? Tune in to The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated tonight at 10pm ET on FS1 to find out if it's Trizano or Gunther moving on to the finale.