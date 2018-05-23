TUF: Undefeated - Ep. 6 Preview

Things heat up on the NEXT episode of #TUF27... pic.twitter.com/j7vRwaFAIY — UFC (@ufc) May 22, 2018

Plus, Mokhtarian has a well-versed ground game, with five of those wins coming from different forms of submissions, including the rarely seen Twister as well as several chokes in his arsenal.If the name Mokhtarian sounds familiar, it could be thanks to his older brother Ashkan being a current fighter on the UFC roster, where he competes in the flyweight division.Mokhtarian grew up idolizing his older brother as they grew up in Australia, but unfortunately Ashkan eventually began abusing drugs and that led him down a dangerous path. After watching some fights on television one day, Ashkan decided that was something he could do and Suman challenged him to try it.Before long, both Mokhtarian brothers were deeply embedded into a mixed martial arts gym where they were addicted to training with both just itching for the chance to fight. Suman will be the first to admit that he's followed his older sibling his entire life and now they've both managed to make a career out of their shared obsession with fighting.With this opportunity on The Ultimate Fighter, Suman will attempt to follow Ashkan one more time as he looks to earn his spot on the UFC roster, but the first step towards that will be getting a win over his Team Cormier opponent this week.