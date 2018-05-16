TUF: Undefeated - Ep. 5 Preview

Marc Montoya, who is one of Miocic's assistant coaches and the head coach of the Factory-X gym in Colorado, does his job this week by firing up the troops and reminding them that the season isn't even halfway over yet and there's still plenty of time to even up this competition.Throughout the history of The Ultimate Fighter, more than a few teams have gone down in the hole by losing the first four or even five fights of the season, but that doesn't mean the rest of the athletes have to just roll over and play dead. Instead, this gives the remaining fighters that much more motivation to go out there and succeed to prove the naysayers wrong.Of course, that puts a lot of pressure on Trizano to shine this week, but he wouldn't have it any other way.

Clark hails from Fort Worth, Texas, where he holds a 7-0 record with five decision wins as well as one TKO and a submission on his resume. Clark is a slick grappler with solid kickboxing in his arsenal as well and, as it turns out, his reach will almost be exactly the same as Trizano’s so that will definitely help him in this fight.Clark is a grinder at times as well, which bodes well for him pushing the pace for these two-round fights that make up the first two rounds of the tournament. Clark's ability to slow down the action and then really ratchet up the pressure on Trizano should serve him well in the fight.The real key comes down to Clark's ability to potentially drag the action to the mat to negate Trizano's striking advantage. On the flipside, Trizano has to know that keeping Clark at distance while working his long range striking attack will be his fastest path to victory. Of course, Trizano has never been afraid of going to the ground in any of his previous fights, so it's not likely he'll shy away from that in this bout either.Elsewhere on the show this week, another fighter deals with a training injury in the aftermath of what happened to Luis Pena a week ago. Sadly, Pena won his first round fight but was then forced out of the competition with a fractured foot. This time around it's a fighter from Team Miocic who deals with an injury sustained in training. and with time winding down in the opening round, there's only so much that can be done for recovery.It also doesn't help matters much that the fighters are always in close quarters with each other. so the slightest ailment for one person is soon common knowledge amongst everybody on the show. In the past, coaches have even called for fights against athletes who were knowingly not 100 percent because it gives them a strategic advantage.Will that happen again this season?Tune in to the next episode of The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated to find out. Plus, see the latest matchup between Trizano and Clark as Team Miocic tries to stave off an 0-5 start in the competition. The newest episode airs tonight at 10 pm ET on FS1.