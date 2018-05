TUF: Undefeated - Ep. 5 Preview

Four fights into the competition and UFC heavyweight champion



Last week saw another tough defeat for Team Miocic as Bryce Mitchell was able to outwork Jay Cucciniello over two rounds to earn a victory in the featherweight division. In the next episode, the lightweights are back up again with Miocic's No. 1 pick Mike Trizano finally getting his chance to prove why he was the top selection as he takes on Team Cormier's Thailand Clark.



It's time for a turnaround for Team Miocic.



Marc Montoya, who is one of Miocic's assistant coaches and the head coach of the Factory-X gym in Colorado, does his job this week by firing up the troops and reminding them that the season isn't even halfway over yet and there's still plenty of time to even up this competition.



Throughout the history of The Ultimate Fighter, more than a few teams have gone down in the hole by losing the first four or even five fights of the season, but that doesn't mean the rest of the athletes have to just roll over and play dead. Instead, this gives the remaining fighters that much more motivation to go out there and succeed to prove the naysayers wrong.



Trizano comes to the show with a 6-0 record as well as an undefeated resume as an amateur training out of Team Tiger Schulmann in New Jersey. That gym is also responsible for current top five-ranked UFC bantamweight contender



One look at Trizano's record shows that he's a very well rounded fighter, as his wins have come by a variety of methods including knockouts and submissions. Trizano will probably be the first one to say that he loves to strike first and foremost, and standing at 5-foot-11-inches tall doesn't hurt matters much because he'll have a size and reach advantage over most of his opponents.



That long, lanky body allows Trizano to control the distance as he likes to use his reach both with his hands and his kicks. Trizano is also well versed with his submission arsenal because he'll definitely make someone pay for shooting in on him without setting up the takedown. Trizano has a nasty anaconda and a brabo choke that he'll definitely use if Clark makes the slightest mistake trying to get this fight to the ground.



On the other side of the Octagon stands Thailand Clark, who first got recognized this season after getting into a shouting match with his head coach during one of the training sessions. With everyone on the show fairly experienced, it's easy to understand how conflicts may arise when different methods are being used in preparation for an upcoming fight. That caused a clash with Clark and one of his teammates, which then led to a falling out with Cormier.

