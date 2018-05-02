The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated - Ep. 3 Preview

Training and fighting out of Lorain - a small town in Ohio nestled against the shores of Lake Erie just east of Cleveland - Martinez has built a reputation as a hard-nosed, gritty fighter who isn't afraid of making it ugly if that means getting the win. Martinez won't likely wow anybody with his incredible technique, but his striking is nasty and his aggressive style has given more than a few opponents trouble in the past.As Martinez enters the show this season he's also fighting for something greater as he competes to give his six-year old daughter Chloe a better life through his mixed martial arts career. Martinez is a dedicated father who drives two hours each way across the state to see his daughter as often as possible, and there's not going to be anything harder he'll face this season than being away from her.But Martinez also knows this is his chance to make his daughter proud, so he's definitely going to take all the coaching Miocic can give him to help get a win in this latest lightweight bout.As for his opponent, Luis Pena came to the show with a nickname that grabbed plenty of attention before anybody ever saw him fight. Pena is known as "Violent Bob Ross" - a moniker that was given to him after people started noticing that thanks to his hair and beard he really resembled the "Joy of Painting" artist, who was made famous through his public access television series where he always seemed to be painting a tranquil picture filled with happy little trees.According to Pena, when he's not fighting, he actually embodies that same spirit as a laid back guy who just likes spending time at home with his pets and his girlfriend.Pena was actually born in Italy, but was then adopted by parents in the United States, which is where he's grown up his entire life. Based out of a small town in Missouri, Pena has never had anything handed to him and fighting has been a passion project for most of his career, even living in the gym at one time while he was still an amateur.Since turning pro, Pena is 4-0 with all four of his bouts ending by either knockout or submission. At 6-foot-3-inches tall, Pena will definitely have a height and reach advantage over every other competitor on the show and he also considers himself to be a very well rounded fighter who can give anybody problems on the feet or on the ground.