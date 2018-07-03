TUF: Undefeated - Ep. 12 Preview



It's all come down to this as



It's been a season filled with dominant performances, more than a couple of upsets and plenty of heart wrenching moments when several fighters were forced out of the competition due to injury. There have also been a few jaw-dropping finishes and a couple surprises that no one probably saw coming until they happened.



And, of course, coaches



Following 10 fights thus far in the season, the final matchup is about to take place as Tyler Diamond from Team Cormier will face off with Jay Cucciniello from Team Miocic to determine the other featherweight finalist who will then meet Brad Katona on July 6 in Las Vegas.



For Diamond, it almost feels like destiny that he's made it to the semifinals after starting out the season as Cormier's top selection in the featherweight division.



Diamond came to the show with a championship pedigree while working with Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, where he's getting knowledge from fighters like UFC Hall of Famer



Diamond certainly looked like a future finalist in his opening bout on the show as he dismantled Dulani Perry over the course of their fight before ending it with a second-round guillotine choke submission. Diamond showcased incredible grappling skills with arguably the best wrestling in the house this season, and he's also one of the more physically gifted athletes on the show.



There's a reason Cormier selected him No. 1 overall, and the light heavyweight champion seems very confident that Diamond will punch his ticket to the finale with his performance in the last episode of the season.



Before the fight begins this week, Cormier will step out of the cage to sit down with Diamond in a video session to break down what lies ahead with Cucciniello as an opponent.



Cormier might be one of the very best analysts working in mixed martial arts today thanks to his vast knowledge of every facet of the sport. Throughout his time calling fights as part of the UFC broadcast team, Cormier has been outstanding at breaking down replays and footage from the bouts as he shows exactly how a certain strike or ground maneuver was set up and then executed.



Now Cormier will put that knowledge to use in helping Diamond get ready for his showdown with Cucciniello.



It's all come down to this as The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated concludes tonight on FS1.It's been a season filled with dominant performances, more than a couple of upsets and plenty of heart wrenching moments when several fighters were forced out of the competition due to injury. There have also been a few jaw-dropping finishes and a couple surprises that no one probably saw coming until they happened.And, of course, coaches Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier attempted to play hockey against each other ahead of their super fight at UFC 226.Following 10 fights thus far in the season, the final matchup is about to take place as Tyler Diamond from Team Cormier will face off with Jay Cucciniello from Team Miocic to determine the other featherweight finalist who will then meet Brad Katona on July 6 in Las Vegas.For Diamond, it almost feels like destiny that he's made it to the semifinals after starting out the season as Cormier's top selection in the featherweight division.Diamond came to the show with a championship pedigree while working with Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, where he's getting knowledge from fighters like UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber , as well as former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt . Add to that, Diamond had plenty of fighters from his own division to work with on a daily basis, including two-time title challenger Chad Mendes as well as top 10-ranked featherweight Josh Emmett Diamond certainly looked like a future finalist in his opening bout on the show as he dismantled Dulani Perry over the course of their fight before ending it with a second-round guillotine choke submission. Diamond showcased incredible grappling skills with arguably the best wrestling in the house this season, and he's also one of the more physically gifted athletes on the show.There's a reason Cormier selected him No. 1 overall, and the light heavyweight champion seems very confident that Diamond will punch his ticket to the finale with his performance in the last episode of the season.Before the fight begins this week, Cormier will step out of the cage to sit down with Diamond in a video session to break down what lies ahead with Cucciniello as an opponent.Cormier might be one of the very best analysts working in mixed martial arts today thanks to his vast knowledge of every facet of the sport. Throughout his time calling fights as part of the UFC broadcast team, Cormier has been outstanding at breaking down replays and footage from the bouts as he shows exactly how a certain strike or ground maneuver was set up and then executed.Now Cormier will put that knowledge to use in helping Diamond get ready for his showdown with Cucciniello.

As for the last remaining member of Team Miocic, Cucciniello knows that this is his shot at redemption after losing his opening round matchup against Bryce Mitchell earlier in the season.



Cucciniello felt like he was also one of the favorites who would earn a spot in the live finale, but he came up short in his matchup against a highly touted grappler in Mitchell. That's exactly how the fight played out as well, with Mitchell being able to control the distance and use his grappling to negate Cucciniello's best weapons throughout their fight.