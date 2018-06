TUF: Undefeated - Ep. 11 Preview

Last week saw Brad Katona pull off an upset victory as he eliminated Bryce Mitchell to move on to the featherweight finals that will take place on July 6 in Las Vegas.



The latest episode will feature the other half of the lightweight semifinals, as Joe Giannetti from Team Cormier will take on Allan Zuniga from Team Miocic. The winner will then move on to the finale where they will face Team Miocic representative Mike Trizano, who already earned his spot on the card with a win over teammate John Gunther a few weeks ago.



For Giannetti, he will be returning to action after competing in the first fight of the season, when he made quick work of Team Miocic fighter John Gunther with a lightning quick first-round guillotine choke submission.

Giannetti was actually one of light heavyweight champion Giannetti was actually one of light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier 's late picks, as he went fifth on his team after a pair of lightweights - Richie Smullen and Luis Pena - were selected ahead of him. As it turns out, injuries kept both of them from competing in the semifinals so that left Giannetti as the last man standing from Team Cormier to represent them in the finals on July 6.



At 6-feet tall, Giannetti is definitely one of the longer fighters in the competition. and with a nickname like "Skeletor" it's understandable that he will use that lanky body and huge range to his advantage in every fight.



Giannetti fights out of New England while occasionally cross training with fighters from



Putting together the complete package between his striking and ground work makes Giannetti a very dangerous matchup for anybody and he feels like his ability to hit and not get hit in return will pay huge dividends in this fight.



"If he can't touch me, he can't beat me," Giannetti said about his upcoming fight against Zuniga.



As for Zuniga, the Costa Rica native didn't get to compete in his opening round matchup after Irish lightweight Richie Smullen was knocked out of the tournament after he developed serious leg cramps that kept him from fighting.



While Smullen was obviously heartbroken over not being allowed to compete, Zuniga seemed just as genuinely upset because he was anxious to prove he belonged amongst the best fighters in the house by actually stepping into the Octagon rather than just getting a pass to the next round. In fact, Zuniga was rather emotional because he wanted to fight so bad but didn't get the chance.



As disappointing as that may have been, Zuniga definitely has the advantage of not going through the rigors of a past fight, which means he will be completely healthy for this semifinal matchup against Gianetti.



Before the fight unfolds this week, Miocic and Cormier will also get the chance to square off in the yearly coach's challenge.



UFC President Dana White has often said that the coach's challenge is his favorite part of every season of The Ultimate Fighter and he definitely seems to have fun picking the most random competitions to test out the coaches.



Giannetti was actually one of light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier 's late picks, as he went fifth on his team after a pair of lightweights - Richie Smullen and Luis Pena - were selected ahead of him. As it turns out, injuries kept both of them from competing in the semifinals so that left Giannetti as the last man standing from Team Cormier to represent them in the finals on July 6.