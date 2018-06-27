TUF: Undefeated - Ep. 11 Preview

Growing up in Ohio, Miocic was a well-known baseball player and wrestler before attending Cleveland State University, where he participated in both sports. Miocic even showed off his power on the baseball field after winning the UFC heavyweight title and then cranking a homerun on the first pitch thrown to him when he did batting practice with the Cleveland Indians. Meanwhile, Cormier is a two-time Olympic wrestler who has spent the majority of his life on the mats while competing against the best of the best from around the globe.If there's a common theme between Miocic and Cormier's athletic accomplishments it's that neither one of them did anything on the ice, which should make this hockey showdown equal parts compelling and hilarious.With $10,000 on the line for the coaches plus $1,500 going to the fighters from the winning side, Miocic and Cormier will both be gunning for the win.Once the coach's challenge is wrapped up, the attention will turn towards the second lightweight semifinal between Giannetti and Zuniga.On paper, this looks like the classic grappler versus striker fight with Giannetti being a ground wizard while Zuniga is best known for his kickboxing.The key for Zuniga will be landing his strikes without allowing Giannetti to get inside for a takedown. The last place Zuniga wants to be in this fight is stuck on his back with a world-class grappler like Giannetti on top of him fishing for submissions. Giannetti is a nasty finisher and he won't hesitate to put this one away early if Zuniga gives him the opening.As for Giannetti, while he's best known for his grappling, he can also use his range and length to give Zuniga problems from the outside. The key for Giannetti will be not falling too in love with his striking and forgetting about his greatest strength on the ground to wrap this fight up quick and then move on to the finale.It will be interesting to see how this matchup plays out to determine the lightweight finalist who will then move on to face Mike Trizano on July 6.Don't miss a minute of the action on the penultimate episode of The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated tonight at 10 pm ET on FS1.