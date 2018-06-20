TUF: Undefeated - Ep. 10 Preview

It was an arduous journey, to be sure, but there's no doubt that Chiesa will have plenty of knowledge to pass along to the fighters still remaining in the competition as well as the athletes who are looking to make it to the UFC after the show is finished.As far as the fight preparation goes this week, Cormier takes a different approach than Miocic in large part thanks to a decision made by his fighters.While Miocic bowed out of coaching either one of his fighters a week ago, Cormier will stick around to help both of his athletes to get ready while then taking a step back when it comes to cornering either one of them.

Cormier has built a tight bond with his fighters this season and it's undeniable that he's helped turn eight undefeated prospects into a true team over just a few weeks’ time. Now he has to try and keep that bond together while preparing for two of his top fighters to face off inside the Octagon.Mitchell will definitely walk into the fight as the favorite thanks in large part to his reputation as a devastating finisher after putting away eight of the nine opponents he faced during his pro career. While Mitchell did end up going to a decision in his quarterfinal round matchup against Team Miocic fighter Jay Cucciniello, he still showcased a dominant game plan that helped him put together a strong performance over two rounds.Throughout his career, Mitchell has shown a very strong ground game, which is how he's managed to pull off submissions in every single one of his victories. Mitchell is no one trick pony either, because he's wrapped up several rear naked chokes as well armbars and triangle chokes from the bottom. Mitchell is dangerous everywhere, but he's especially tough on top, where he will enjoy a big size advantage over his opponent this week.Mitchell stands 5-foot-9-inches tall, which will give him a solid three inches towering over Katona, who will definitely have to make up for that size gap during the fight.