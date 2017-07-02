The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption - Ep. 12 Recap

Krause comes out of the gate with a surprising takedown of his own as he grabs a single leg and puts Taylor on the ground. Unfortunately, he's unable to hold the position for very long until Taylor reverses and he lands on top. Taylor methodically looks to pass the guard and lands a few short punches while not allowing Krause to gain a better position on the mat. In the scramble from the bottom, Krause is able to get a reversal of his own when he lands on top of Taylor. Krause starts looking for some hard ground-and-pound shots from the top while Taylor seems a little lost being stuck on the bottom. Krause engaged in a beautiful transition to take the back and it appeared he was going to get the rear naked choke, but Taylor pried a leg free and ended up with another reversal. Taylor is able to start to land some significant shots for the first time as he pins Krause against the fence. Once again, Krause wiggles free and he turns the position on Taylor, who is now stuck on the bottom against the cage. Krause backs out to get to his feet and it allows Taylor to dive forward for another takedown before the end of the round.Taylor wastes no time grabbing another takedown to put Krause on the mat, and this time he's able to maintain control while pressing the action against the cage. Taylor continues to pepper away while Krause plays defense from the bottom. Taylor is just smothering Krause while landing a few short punches and hammer fists. Finally, Krause is able to get his hips under him before getting free from the position while trying to take the back. Before Krause can get his hooks secured, Taylor once again turns into the position and gets back on top again. Taylor continues with a punishing performance through the end of the round, leaving Krause in dire straits going into the third round.Taylor blasts forward with another takedown to start the final round. Taylor is fighting at a grueling pace as Krause struggles to get out from under him. It's very much a carbon copy from the last round as Taylor just wears on Krause with short punches and inside elbows over and over again. Finally, Krause attempts to slip out, but while kicking his legs away he inadvertently leaves his head up, which allows Taylor to grab on to a guillotine choke. Taylor snatches the neck before moving into full mount as Krause attempts to wiggle free. A second later, Krause is no longer fighting back and it's clear that Taylor put him to sleep. The fight ends with Jesse Taylor winning by third-round submission due to a guillotine choke.