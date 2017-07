The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption - Ep. 11 Recap

The first finalist has been crowned on The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption, but questions still remain about whether or not the other semifinal matchup will still move ahead as scheduled.Before Dhiego Lima stepped into the Octagon to battle it out with teammate Tom Gallicchio this week, James Krause became the center of attention because an eye injury he suffered during his fight with Ramsey Nijem put him in jeopardy of not being able to continue in the competition.Krause suffered a scratched cornea, which probably wouldn't take too long to heal, but with time ticking down until his fight with Jesse Taylor , just about everybody was concerned whether or not he'd be able to participate in the semifinals. With uncertainty swirling, UFC President Dana White called a private meeting with Cody Garbrandt to instruct his team to stay ready, as he would choose the replacement if Krause was unable to fight next week.Garbrandt celebrated the news with his team because Krause's misfortune could mean one of them could get another chance in the tournament. Meanwhile, over on TJ Dillashaw 's side, his entire squad was dejected after hearing the news that Garbrandt would pick the replacement if Krause couldn't fight next week. Nijem was particularly upset, considering he just went three hard rounds with Krause, and if anybody should have been picked to re-enter the tournament, he believes it should be him."If I don’t get that [expletive] spot, I'm going to make some noise," Nijem said.Nijem's complaints eventually got on Gilbert Smith 's nerves and they ended up in a heated confrontation in the hallway after training was finished. The two fighters came nose-to-nose, with each of them seemingly just one move away from possibly throwing a punch before cooler heads eventually prevailed.Tempers also flared back at the house as Krause faced a ton of questions from his fellow housemates about whether or not he'd be able to continue in the competition. Krause was still awaiting his doctor's appointment to get his eye injury checked out but, in the meantime, everybody seems a little too curious about the state of his ability to fight next week. Some of the concern was certainly genuine, but Krause felt like more than a few fighters were rooting for his downfall so it might open up an opportunity for them to get back into the semifinals.The situation finally boiled over, with Krause exchanging words with Johnny Nunez in the middle of the house, although thankfully nothing turned physical between the two fighters.Elsewhere this week, Dillashaw exacted some revenge on Garbrandt after he played a prank on him earlier in the season, and it looked like the former champion got the better of these exchanges. First, Dillashaw decided since there were no Team Garbrandt fighters left in the competition that he would redecorate the opposing locker room. Along with some help from his fighters, Dillashaw repainted the entire room to match his locker room while putting up his pictures all over the walls to replace the ones featuring Garbrandt.When Team Garbrandt showed up for practice, even Seth Baczynski had to admit that it was a pretty clever prank to play. From there, Dillashaw ratcheted things up by then bringing in a nest of snakes, which he left sitting in the Team Garbrandt locker room. All season long, Garbrandt has been poking at Dillashaw by calling him a snake, which was a nickname given to him by Conor McGregor back on season 22. Dillashaw decided to embrace it by not only making team t-shirts featuring snakes, but then he dropped off a slew of them in Garbrandt's locker room and it's safe to say no one saw that coming.Once the pranks had been played, it was time to turn the attention to the fight that would determine the first finalist moving on to the live finale on July 7 in Las Vegas.It was a slow start to the fight, as Lima and Gallicchio had a feeling out process early before starting to exchange some strikes. Lima begins to land some solid kicks, including a hard shot to the body before Gallicchio finally dives forward looking for a takedown. Unfortunately, Gallicchio didn't set up the shot and Lima easily moved out of the way. Lima did a good job avoiding Gallicchio's takedown attempts throughout the opening round while finally finding his range with a series of stinging, straight punches from the outside. It was a close round, but Lima definitely did more damage on the feet.