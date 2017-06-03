The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption - Ep. 11 Recap

Gallicchio opens the round by getting in deep on a single leg takedown, but Lima is still able to resist before landing a solid knee to the head on his escape. After trying to find his range during the opening round, Lima really seemed to start finding a home for his punches, including a nasty right hand that absolutely blasted Gallicchio in the jaw. From there, Lima really started opening up his combinations, with each set finishing with a hard, thudding kick to the leg. Lima seemed like he was going for the finish when Gallicchio was able to get deep on a takedown against the cage. Lima stopped the takedown by grabbing the fence, which forced referee Herb Dean to pause the action before taking a point away. Once the fight is restarted, Lima remains in control with another hard series of punches while Gallicchio clearly looks rattled by the time the horn sounds.Because he lost a point in the second round, Lima couldn't take any chances to give up the third, and he set the pace early by stopping Gallicchio's takedowns and again delivering several hard punches on the escapes. Gallicchio was desperate to put together any kind of offense when he finally landed a takedown before advancing his position on the ground. It looked like just the opening Gallicchio had needed, but his conditioning was waning and that allowed Lima to stay safe until he was able to work off the ground and back to the feet. From there, Lima stayed in control with his technical kickboxing game while Gallicchio was out of gas. Lima closed the fight with a takedown of his own and a few more hard shots landed on the mat, but it was clear he had done more than enough to get the win.