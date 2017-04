The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption - Ep. 1 Recap

It's only the first episode of The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption, and one fighter has already been eliminated, another went home after not being able to make weight, and coaches Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw got into a physical altercation that nearly erupted into a full-blown brawl.It's safe to say the new season is off to an explosive start.Before things turned volatile, the 14 fighters arrived on the show, with all of them looking for redemption after competing on a past season, as well as attempting to make a second run at the UFC. For some fighters like Joe Stevenson or Gilbert Smith , this season marks a potential last opportunity for one more run in the big show. For others like James Krause , this season affords them a chance to have a better outing on The Ultimate Fighter while also looking to cash in on the $250,000 grand prize for the winner of the competition.As the season got underway, UFC President Dana White wasted no time announcing that he would be paying the fighters $10,000 each for a win, which then prompted Ramsey Nijem to ask about a bonus for finishes. The on-the-spot negotiations worked, because White then agreed to pay the fighters an additional $5,000 for every finish that takes place this season.With the financial arrangement in place, it was then time for the coaches to put the fighters through a rigorous workout to find out who was going to be the best fit for their teams. Bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt went one step further and actually interviewed all the fighters to get a better sense of their mentality and focus before making his team selections.When it finally came time to make picks, Dillashaw won the coin toss, which allowed him to make the first selection while Garbrandt would get to make the first fight pick. The rules this season are different than many in the past because fight picks will alternate each week, regardless of which team is victorious in the previous bout. Also, this season will re-introduce the wild card format, where two losing fighters will be given a second chance to return and compete for a spot in the next round of the tournament. With that settled, here's how the team selections were made:James Krause, Jesse Taylor , Ramsey Nijem, Dhiego Lima , Joe Stevenson, Tom Gallicchio, Gilbert Smith