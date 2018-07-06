Home
The Ultimate Fighter Finale: Live Results

Results by Gavin Porter July 06, 2018
Who were the winners at The Ultimate Fighter Finale: Tavares vs Adesanya? Click below to get the results for all the fights at The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV on Friday, July 6, 2018.

TUF Finale main card

Action starts at 10 pm ET


TUF Finale FIGHT PASS prelims

FIGHT PASS customers: Watch the prelims right here! | Don't have FIGHT PASS? Sign up here

 
Matt Bessette vs Steven Peterson
The fight started with a bang as Peterson came out with an immediate flying knee attempt. About halfway through the round both fighters took their place in the center of the Octagon and started throwing shots. Bessette put together quite a few combinations that found their mark, including a couple of counterstrike uppercuts.

Round two picked up right where it left off, with a flurry of strikes. Bessette continued to counter punch and pick his strikes and then landing a huge left head kick. With just over a minute left in the round Peterson took Bessette down and took his back. The round concluded with Peterson grinding out some ground and pound.

The two fighters didn’t show any signs of slowing down in the third. As he had been the entire fight, Peterson continued being the aggressor, initiating the clinch and shooting for take downs. Peterson found himself in the exact same position as the end of the second round and was able to stifle multiple stand-up attempts by Bessette. Peterson maintained control utilizing the body triangle and ground and pound. In the end Peterson’s control and aggressive natured earned him the split decision victory (29-28, 29-28) (Bessette 29-28)

 
Gerald Meerschaert vs Oskar Piechota
About a minute into the fight Piechota took Meerschaert to the mat spending time trying to get into dominant position. Meerschaert eventually wiggled his way into guard before the ref stood the two fighters up. After a few exchanges Piechota pressed forward dropping Meerschaert with a big right, followed by a full mount. He wasn’t able to secure the submission and Meerschaert was able to extend the fight by another round.

The second round started with Meerschaert establishing himself in the center of the Octagon. Piechota hit Meerschaert with some big leg kicks that left him second guessing the pressure. Meerschaert took Piechota down before advancing to side control and taking his back and attempting a submission. Piechota was able to get back to his feet but absorbed tons of damage while doing so. Meerschaert took control and started landing blow after blow before Piechota returned fire. Excellent clinch work from Meerschaert mixing in big knees and big elbows. Before taking the back of Piechota and finishing him with a rear naked choke with just seconds left in the round. What a start to the night.

THEY SAID IT:
Gerald Meerschaert : “I felt sluggish in the first round, he got me a couple of times. I am always looking for the win. He is a very very tough opponent but I am very well rounded. I have a great team behind me and I did what I had to do. I’m now going to have a couple of weeks of rest, and I am going to try and get that analyst spot if I can, other than that I just want to do my highlight reel.”
 

