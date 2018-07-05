The Ultimate Fighter Finale: Tavares vs. Adesanya Fantasy Cheat Sheet

Following a disappointing end to his run on The Ultimate Fighter due to injury, Luis "Violent Bob Ross" Pena will look to make a successful UFC debut against SBG Ireland prospect Richie Smullen, who had an equally heartbreaking situation unfold on the reality show.Both Pena and Smullen were early favorites to make it to the finals but they won't earn the crown of Ultimate Fighter champion this season. Instead, they will each look to impress the UFC matchmakers with their performance on the finale card.Smullen steps into the fight with a 3-0-1 record as a pro as well as a wealth of experience from his amateur career. Smullen is best when he hits the mat, where he's wrapped up two career submissions while training under Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and head coach John Kavanagh. Smullen is more than just a ground fighter, but he's definitely more comfortable on the mat.That might end up being his biggest problem in the fight because it's going to take a lot to drag Pena to the mat.Pena is a very long, rangy fighter for the lightweight division, with a nasty array of striking techniques in his arsenal. Now Pena does like to throw a lot of kicks, which led to a foot injury and his elimination from the reality show. Pena might be a little more hesitant to let his kicks go in this fight against a ground specialist like Smullen, but don't discount his ability to batter the legs and the body with his kicks before his Irish opponent can even get close enough to attempt a takedown.Pena's ability to keep Smullen on the end of his punches will be a huge factor in this fight because as he controls the distance, he will control his destiny. Pena is a very slick striker with all the weapons to compete in the UFC and he'll look to showcase that on Friday night. Pena knows in his heart that he should be competing in the final fight, so he'll look to take out his frustration on Smullen in this particular matchup. Pena is UFC ready, and if he puts together his best performance, he'll show that against Smullen.