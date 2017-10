The Ultimate Fighter 26 - Ep. 6 Preview

With only a few fights remaining in the opening round of



The latest fight takes place a week after Sijara Eubanks pulled off a considerable upset as the No. 12 seed, as she knocked off No. 5 seed Maia Stevenson by submission to move into the quarterfinal round of the tournament that will crown the first ever UFC women's flyweight champion.



Eubanks' performance may serve as inspiration to Robertson, who enters the competition at just 22 years of age - the youngest on the show - with five professional fights on her resume, which all took place within the last year and a half. With a 3-2 record overall, Robertson may seem like one of the more inexperienced fighters on the show, but that doesn't speak to her overall veteran savvy after an extensive career spent on the amateur circuit, where she put together a very impressive 9-1 record.



Robertson has faced some tough competition during the early part of her career, including a fight with current top 10 ranked UFC strawweight competitor



At 37, Honchak sits on the exact opposite end of the spectrum from Robertson because she's the oldest competitor in the tournament while looking to make good on her promise after serving as the first ever Invicta FC flyweight champion. Honchak is 10-2 with a laundry list of wins over notable opponents, including the current No. 1 seed in the tournament, Roxanne Modaferri, as well as current UFC fighters



The end result was a more than two-year break from the sport as Honchak got her mind and body back to full health following a rigorous fight schedule throughout her career. When the UFC decided to add a women's flyweight division, Honchak seemed like a natural fit and the perfect candidate to appear on The Ultimate Fighter this season to vie for the inaugural title. If not for her long layoff, it's probable that Honchak would have been the top overall seed going into the show - a fact that her coach



