The Ultimate Fighter 26 - Ep. 6 Preview

Another moment to watch out for this week is seeing one of the fighters who hasn't yet competed dealing with an injury while also letting a little bit of self doubt creep into her mind ahead of the competition.Earlier this season, Ariel Beck suffered through a panic attack during a training session as she got ready for her bout against Montana Stewart while dealing with the same kind of emotions. It's not uncommon at all throughout the history of The Ultimate Fighter for an athlete to suddenly begin to doubt themselves, especially when it seems like every fight on the show is do or die. The intensity is ratcheted up even more this season because there's so much on the line with a champion being crowned at the end.Needless to say, fighting through those emotions won't be easy, especially when dealing with a nagging injury on top of everything else happening in the competition.Ultimately, it all comes down to the fight this week as Honchak takes on Robertson for a spot in the quarterfinals.Honchak is an extremely well rounded fighter with a solid striking base, which she uses very well to set up her takedowns and ground game, where she's been very dominant throughout her career. Honchak has a devastating ground attack, especially when she's on top, as she uses her punches and elbows with extreme aggression, which often sets up submissions as her opponents attempt to avoid the damaging shots coming from above.As for Robertson, she's best known for her Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills, and she is comfortable working on top or from the bottom. Robertson has shown great flexibility in the past where she uses her hips very well to set up submissions from the bottom, so if Honchak does get on top. expect her to give the former Invicta FC champion plenty of problems maintaining that control. Of course, Robertson knows she's a big underdog in this fight and that kind of mentality could give her an edge because she's got nothing to lose while facing a fighter in Honchak who is supposed to be in the finals when this whole competition is finished.Can Honchak return to top form after more than two years on the sidelines, or is Robertson ready to pull off another massive upset in this tournament? Tune in to the latest episode of The Ultimate Fighter tonight at 10 pm ET on FS1 to find out.