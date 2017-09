The Ultimate Fighter 26 - Ep. 5 Preview

Murphy believed that moving down to the flyweight division would solve many of the problems she suffered as a bantamweight when she was outsized and outmuscled by many of the top competitors in the UFC. The loss to Montano sent Murphy back to the drawing board looking for answers after a disappointing outing ended with a first-round loss in the tournament.As she picks up this week, Murphy is still tormented with what went wrong in the fight against Montano and how she left her husband and son for more than six weeks to pursue this dream to become UFC champion, only to have it already over. Murphy was in a very unique situation on the show as a UFC veteran who wanted to make her mark in a new division. Instead, Murphy didn't make it out of the opening round and now she has to ponder that defeat for the next few weeks until the show wraps up filming.It's safe to say that Murphy is haunted by the loss and that will, in turn, affect her ability to focus on the rest of the competition as she's already been knocked out of the tournament.That will also leave coach Eddie Alvarez in a tough situation because he's still got seven other fighters who are all still training every day, regardless of whether or not they are in the tournament. Alvarez has obviously tasted some tough defeats in his day, so he knows how much a loss can stick with a fighter, but it will be interesting to see how he reacts to Murphy's mental state a day after her fight with Montano.When it comes to the fight this week, both Maia Stevenson and Sijara Eubanks will have something to prove when they step into the Octagon.Stevenson is a veteran with 10 professional bouts on her resume who is currently riding a five-fight win streak. Stevenson finished all five of those opponents by either knockout or TKO, with only one fight making it out of the first round. Stevenson definitely has the veteran experience to make waves on the show this season but, more than anything, she's fighting for respect thanks to having a very famous last name.Maia Stevenson is married to former Ultimate Fighter season 2 winner and UFC title challenger Joe Stevenson . Of course, she's made her own way in the sport, but sometimes it's tough to escape that last name, especially considering the laundry list of accolades that her husband has racked up in his career both in the UFC and during two different stints on the reality show. Stevenson is very proud of everything her husband has accomplished, but she wants to earn her own way now and becoming the first ever women's flyweight champion would be a tremendous start to creating a legacy in the sport.As for Sijara Eubanks, she enters the competition with a 2-2 record, but her background in martial arts goes much deeper than four professional fights. Eubanks is best known as a grappler, where she's traveled to numerous Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitions to become champion several times over. Eubanks' grappling accomplishments eventually even earned her a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, so there's little doubt that she's got the ground skills to give anybody in this competition some serious trouble if the fight goes to the mat.