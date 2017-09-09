The Ultimate Fighter 26 - Ep. 5 Preview

Last week's defeat was a particularly tough pill for Murphy to swallow, considering the accolades she had walking into The Ultimate Fighter this season. When casting for the show began, the UFC allowed all competitors interested in taking a shot at the inaugural flyweight title to try out for the series. As it turns out, Murphy, who spent the majority of her career including four fights in the UFC competing as a bantamweight, would drop down to 125 pounds for her chance to become a champion.Murphy was also the only incumbent UFC fighter to make it on to the show so she definitely had a target on her back on the first day she arrived, and being the No. 3 seed overall put her as one of the favorites to make it all the way to the finals. Unfortunately, Murphy fell short in her fight against Montano and she lamented the way things played out even moments after the loss.

Eubanks believes with her pedigree and talent that she should have entered the competition much higher than the No. 12 overall seed in the tournament. While some fighters might see that as a slight and allow it to work against them, Eubanks has taken that number and used it as fuel to get ready for her upcoming fight against Stevenson, as well as what she hopes will be a long run in the flyweight championship tournament.Last week's fight showcased how an underrated fighter can surprise even a crafty veteran and this matchup is no different. Eubanks has incredible ground skills and while Stevenson is no slouch on the mat, she'd be wise to avoid too many grappling exchanges with a big, powerful opponent like the one she's about to face from Team Alvarez. Eubanks has power in her hands as well, but she has to know her best path to victory will be taking this fight to the ground, where she knows she has an advantage.Can Eubanks pull off the second upset of the tournament or will Stevenson's veteran pedigree carry her into the second round? Tune in to the next episode of The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion tonight at 10 pm ET on FS1 to find out.