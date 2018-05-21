The Rock praises doc 'Notorious', applauds McGregor

Home
UFC Staff Report May 21, 2018
They say game recognizes game, and for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Conor McGregor, the phrase holds true. After watching McGregor’s ‘Notorious’ documentary the former WWE superstar and movie mega star expressed his thoughts about the film on Instagram.

”Great insight into the DNA of this successful and smart businessman,” The Rock wrote. “Best part of his success, is when you strip it all away—it will always come down to being the hardest worker in the room. Those roots never go away. Solid doc. Well done brother.”

McGregor liked the smell of what The Rock was cookin’ and responded by sharing Johnson’s message on his Instagram and commending the ‘Rampage’ and ‘Jumanji’ star's work ethic:

@thenotoriousmma on Instagram
“Thank you, Rock! Your work ethic is inspiring to me, and I appreciate these words very much! Big respect my Uce!”

Maybe we will see these two take their friendship to the big screen someday. Crazier things have happened.

After defeating Demian Maia by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night Chile, Kamaru Usman believes that he is the most dangerous welterweight in the world.
May 19, 2018
Kamaru Usman extended his welterweight win-streak to eight, after defeating Demian Maia by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Fight Night Chile. Watch Usman's Octagon interview where he discusses the performance and what's next at welterweight.
May 19, 2018
Tatiana Suarez remained undefeated after finishing Alexa Grasso with a rear naked choke in the first round of her bout on UFC Fight Night Chile on FS1. Watch Suarez's Octagon interview where she discusses the performance and requests a top 10 showdown.
May 19, 2018
Watch the post-fight press conference live following the event.
May 19, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018