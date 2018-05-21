The Rock praises doc 'Notorious', applauds McGregor





”Great insight into the DNA of this successful and smart businessman,” The Rock wrote. “Best part of his success, is when you strip it all away—it will always come down to being the hardest worker in the room. Those roots never go away. Solid doc. Well done brother.”



McGregor liked the smell of what The Rock was cookin’ and responded by sharing Johnson’s message on his Instagram and commending the ‘Rampage’ and ‘Jumanji’ star's work ethic:



“Thank you, Rock! Your work ethic is inspiring to me, and I appreciate these words very much! Big respect my Uce!”



Maybe we will see these two take their friendship to the big screen someday. Crazier things have happened.