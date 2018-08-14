The Road to UFC 229: Conor McGregor’s Greatest Hits

Ten fights. That’s all it took for Conor McGregor to go from relative unknown to worldwide superstar. Along the way, “The Notorious” one made history, becoming the first fighter to hold two UFC titles simultaneously. But this story isn’t over yet, and on Saturday, October 6, McGregor will return to Las Vegas and T-Mobile Arena to challenge unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title he never lost in the Octagon. It’s the biggest fight of 2018, and to start getting you ready, here’s a look at the fights that got McGregor to the UFC 229 main event.
2013
TKO1 Marcus Brimage (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)
Diehard fight fans knew about confident Dubliner Conor McGregor before his UFC debut in April of 2013, but few expected him to become the phenomenon he did – at least not as quickly as he took over the MMA world. But if you’re looking for the way to make a UFC debut, “The Notorious” one nailed it against Marcus Brimage, knocking the American out in the first round after Brimage took McGregor’s pre-fight trash talk as a personal attack and rushed the Irishman. 67 seconds later, a star was born.
W3 Max Holloway (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)
Originally slated to face Andy Ogle in an all-Europe battle, McGregor got an even more imposing assignment in Hawaii’s Max Holloway in Boston, and disaster almost struck when the highly touted McGregor tore his ACL during the bout. Gutting it out against a dangerous foe, McGregor still found a way to win, taking a three-round unanimous decision over the future featherweight champion. Unfortunately, he would be put on the shelf for nearly a year due to the knee injury.
2014
TKO1 Diego Brandao (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)
Some people falter under pressure, while others revel in it, and McGregor proved to be part of the latter group when matched up with Brazil’s Diego Brandao in July of 2014. Not only was McGregor returning after nearly a year away from the Octagon due to injury, but he was coming back as the headliner of the UFC’s return to his home city of Dublin. Yet despite the deluge of media descending on him and the weight of expectations dropped on his shoulders, McGregor responded with a Performance of the Night stoppage, barely getting touched by Brandao before the end came at the 4:05 mark.
TKO1 Dustin Poirier (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)
Having proved able to defeat his fellow prospects, McGregor still had to show that he could hang with the contenders of the featherweight division, and against Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas, he did more than that, stopping the talented and experienced veteran in less than two minutes. If fans thought they heard enough of McGregor’s talk, he was about to do even more. Yet what they couldn’t deny was that when he talked, he lived up to every boast. And now he had the attention of champion Jose Aldo.
2015
TKO2 Dennis Siver (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)
Many believed that McGregor’s win over Poirier was enough to put him in a title fight with Aldo, but the UFC wanted to see him pass one more test. In his second headlining bout, this time against Germany’s Dennis Siver in Boston, McGregor cemented his place as the next in line for a crack at the crown with a dominant second round finish of Siver. But was he ready for Aldo?
TKO2 Chad Mendes (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)
After an extensive media tour to build up his UFC 189 bout against Aldo, McGregor got a shot to the gut when the champion was forced to withdraw from the fight due to injury. Still wanting to stay on the card, McGregor took on a dangerous replacement foe in the form of Chad Mendes, and despite some rough early moments when he was taken down by the Team Alpha Male standout, McGregor roared back, scored a second-round TKO victory and picked up the interim 145-pound title belt. Aldo would have to wait, but not for long.
KO1 Jose Aldo (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)
If Conor McGregor never won another fight again, he would still be remembered forever for this one. After all the hype and anticipation for Aldo vs. McGregor, the Irishman took just 13 seconds to take Aldo’s belt and end the Brazilian’s decade-long unbeaten streak. Watching it on television just doesn’t do it justice, as saying the MGM Grand Garden Arena erupted that night is an understatement. Conor McGregor owned Las Vegas that night, and now he had his sights on the world.
2016
Lsub2 Nate Diaz (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)
There would be no rest or any lack of ambition from Mr. McGregor after he won his world title, as he immediately set his sights on a March 2016 bout with lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos. But McGregor’s quest for history was delayed when Dos Anjos got injured. What to do? How about a short notice bout with Nate Diaz…at 170 pounds? McGregor was in, Diaz was in, and after a strong start from the Irishman, Diaz took over in the second round and submitted “The Notorious” one. The fight sent shockwaves through the sports world and begged for a rematch.
W5 Nate Diaz (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)
After suffering his first UFC loss, McGregor could have gone back to featherweight to defend his title or even request a rematch with Diaz at a more feasible 155 pounds. He didn’t. He wanted the rematch ASAP at 170 again. And this time, in one of the biggest events of the year at UFC 202, McGregor evened the score, holding off a late charge from Diaz to win a five-round majority decision. It was stirring stuff from a man getting used to delivering that kind of excitement.
TKO2 Eddie Alvarez (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)
Again put on the doorstep of history, McGregor kicked that door down at UFC 205, as he defeated Eddie Alvarez in the main event of the first MMA card at Madison Square Garden. The bout was vintage McGregor, as he gauged the distance, got his range and then unleashed pinpoint accurate combinations that halted the Philadelphia veteran in the second round. With that victory, McGregor took Alvarez’ lightweight title, making him the only fighter in UFC history to hold two belts simultaneously. Just another day at the office for McGregor, who chases history again this October.
