The Road to UFC 229: Conor McGregor’s Greatest Hits

Many believed that McGregor’s win over Poirier was enough to put him in a title fight with Aldo, but the UFC wanted to see him pass one more test. In his second headlining bout, this time against Germany’s Dennis Siver in Boston, McGregor cemented his place as the next in line for a crack at the crown with a dominant second round finish of Siver. But was he ready for Aldo?After an extensive media tour to build up his UFC 189 bout against Aldo, McGregor got a shot to the gut when the champion was forced to withdraw from the fight due to injury. Still wanting to stay on the card, McGregor took on a dangerous replacement foe in the form of Chad Mendes, and despite some rough early moments when he was taken down by the Team Alpha Male standout, McGregor roared back, scored a second-round TKO victory and picked up the interim 145-pound title belt. Aldo would have to wait, but not for long.If Conor McGregor never won another fight again, he would still be remembered forever for this one. After all the hype and anticipation for Aldo vs. McGregor, the Irishman took just 13 seconds to take Aldo’s belt and end the Brazilian’s decade-long unbeaten streak. Watching it on television just doesn’t do it justice, as saying the MGM Grand Garden Arena erupted that night is an understatement. Conor McGregor owned Las Vegas that night, and now he had his sights on the world.