The Big News About UFC 223

Joanna Jedrzejczyk pushes herself with the goal of reclaiming her belt, and Rose Namajunas readies for the rematch. Khabib Nurmagomedov arrives in New York City. Fight week kicks off with a shocking announcement from UFC President Dana White.
Apr 2, 2018
UFC commentator Jimmy Smith previews the upcoming rematch at UFC 223 between strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
Apr 2, 2018
Host Lisa Foiles breaks down all the breaking developments involving Saturday's UFC 223 card. Order the big event now for any device by visiting UFC.tv
Apr 2, 2018
Former strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk gets an immediate rematch against titleholder Rose Namajunas. Go inside their lives and gyms as they ready for UFC 223.
Apr 1, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
