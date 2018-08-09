The 10: The Best Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Performances

Tuesday marked the conclusion of the second season of the wildly successful and tremendously entertaining Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, with three more competitors earning UFC contracts, bringing the total number of new roster additions for Season 2 to 23 and raising the number for the series to 39 in total.



By the way, that doesn’t include the fighters who earned developmental deals or athletes who competed inside the TUF Gym this summer or last and received a call to the Octagon despite not initially being awarded a contract.



Basically, this series has been phenomenal, and with the second season in the books, it’s time to look back at some of the top performances from the first two seasons delivered by the new members of the UFC roster.



This is The 10.



Please note: these are in chronological order, not rank.



Sean O’Malley def. Alfred Khashakyan (Season 1, Week 2)



Welcome to The Sugar Show!



O’Malley has been the breakthrough star of the Contender Series thus far and his ascension began with his first-round knockout victory on Week 2. The mop-topped bantamweight was loose and fluid, sniping home clean punches, talking junk and kind of toying with Khashakyan.



For a moment, you wondered if it his casual approach was going to cost him and then the MMA Lab product fired a right hand down the pipe that put Khashakyan on the canvas and brought the fight to a close. O’Malley proceeded to jump on the fence, declare it “his show” and rattle off his resume to Dana White and the UFC matchmakers as he walked to the back for his post-fight interview with Laura Sanko.



Since then, “Sugar” has added a pair of decision wins to his resume, running his record to a perfect 10-0 and establishing himself as one of the most promising fighters in the 135-pound ranks.



Julian Marquez def. Phil Hawes (Season 1, Week 3)



Hawes was a “can’t miss prospect” who garnered a ton of attention as a promising young talent on the mats of the Jackson-Wink MMA Academy. Even after getting denied entrance into the TUF house on Season 23 by eventual winner



But Marquez had other ideas.



The bearded middleweight dealt with Hawes’ wrestling, weathered some first-round ground-and-pound and, as the second round began, Marquez started teeing off. After backing Hawes up with punches and failing to put him away with ground-and-pound of his own, it looked like Marquez might have burned himself out. But as they worked back to their feet, Marquez blasted Hawes with a perfectly timed head kick that brought the fight to a sudden, emphatic end.



Jordan Espinosa def. Nick Urso (Season 1, Week 7)



The only performance on this list that didn’t earn the winner a contract, Espinosa used his initial appearance on the Contender Series to settle an old Albuquerque grudge and make an impression with the UFC brass.



Eighteen months after their first meeting, which ended in a no contest, Espinosa and Urso ran it back. Less than 90 seconds later, Espinosa had wrapped up a victory, putting Urso out with a slick Anaconda Choke.



While



Lauren Mueller def. Kelly McGill (Season 1, Week 8)



The second women’s fight in Contender Series history became the first fight to graduate a female fighter to the UFC roster as Mueller started quickly and never let off the gas in earning a clean sweep of the scorecards over McGill on the Season 1 Finale.



Entering with a 3-0 record, “Princess Tiger” put it on the Invicta FC alum, hitting her with a head kick less than 10 seconds into the contest to set the tone for the fight. While McGill showed a ton of heart and toughness to last through to the final horn, Mueller thoroughly outclassed her, showcasing a ton of upside.



The Alliance MMA product made her promotional debut back in April, collecting a unanimous decision win over TUF alum



Anthony Hernandez def. Jordan Wright (Season 2, Week 2)



What started as a battle of unbeaten middleweights turned into a one-sided drubbing that kicked off what became a history-making night inside the TUF gym.



Hernandez, who won the LFA middleweight in January, entered with a 6-0 record, while Wright had posted nine victories in as many fights, never venturing beyond the opening round. The latter part of that streak would continue for Wright, but not in a good way, as Hernandez uncorked a 20-second flurry where almost everything landed flush and knocked “The Beverly Hills Ninja” from the ranks of the unbeaten.



It was a tremendous performance for the talented 24-year-old, who spoke emotionally about the passing of his father in the pre-fight video package. Middleweight is currently undergoing some changes and while he’s still yet to make his promotional debut and has a long way to go, “Fluffy” certainly has the potential to be this season’s breakout star.



Te Edwards def. Austin Tweedy (Season 2, Week 3)



A collegiate wrestler training out of the MMA Lab in Glendale, Arizona, Edwards is the next in a long line of up-and-coming fighters from the John Crouch-led fight camp that shows next level potential.



Strolling into the Octagon with a four-fight winning streak where all his conquests came inside the first five minutes, Edwards delivered a “one shot, one kill” performance in Week 3, sniping Tweedy with a straight right hand that ended the fight in a flash. As referee Chris Tognoni tended to Tweedy, Edwards pantomimed signing a contract.



