The 10: February’s Fantastic Fights

UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie (Saturday, February 4 – Houston, Texas)



Jessica Andrade vs. Angela Hill



This could very well be a battle to determine the next top contender in the strawweight division, which is crazy to consider given that Andrade wasn’t a part of the division at this time last year and Hill is returning to the Octagon after a wildly successful four-fight tour of duty on the Invicta FC roster.



Undersized at bantamweight, where she went 4-3, Andrade’s power has translated well in her new weight class and led to two strong finishes in her first two appearances, putting her on the precipice of a title shot. Hill blossomed under the Invicta FC banner, winning the strawweight title and adding experience and increased knowledge to the natural talent that earned her a place in the UFC following her time on TUF 20.



Joanna Jedrzejczyk currently doesn't have an opponent lined up and the winner of this one would certainly make sense as a potential dance partner for the Polish champion. Regardless of whether they're next in line or not, this one should be explosive and entertaining from the outset and well worth your time.



Alexa Grasso vs. Felice Herrig



The second of Saturday’s strawweight engagements holds down the co-main event spot, as unbeaten prospect Grasso looks to continue her climb up the rankings in a litmus test pairing with proven veteran Felice Herrig.



The 23-year-old Grasso looked comfortable in her debut, a solid decision win over Heather Clark back in November and should feel more at home when she steps into the Octagon for a second time. The Lobo Gym product has smooth striking, good pop and the upside to be a perennial contender, possibly even champion in the future.



Kailin Curran in July after taking over a year off to reset and recharge. The charismatic veteran has alternated wins and losses through her first three Octagon appearances, but looked her best against Curran and should be a stern test for the talented, but less seasoned Grasso in this one.





Dennis Bermudez vs. Chan Sung Jung



The last time we saw “The Korean Zombie,” he was sharing the cage with



Bermudez had a nice bounce-back year in 2016, picking up victories over



This is a tough matchup after more than two years away for Jung, but also a great immediate test to see where he fits in the division. He was a tough out and top contender when he left and he’s still only 29, so it wouldn’t be all that surprising if he stepped right back into the position he occupied prior to his departure, though Bermudez certainly has other ideas.



UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie (Saturday, February 11 – Brooklyn, New York)