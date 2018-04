This is The 10: Best Women’s Fights in UFC History.The first women’s bout in UFC history, the arrival of Rousey to the biggest stage in the sport was a cultural moment and a crucial point in the growth and development of the organization. Early in the fight, however, it looked as if the unbeaten champion might not enjoy a lengthy reign at the top.As she had in Strikeforce bouts against championship talents like Marloes Coenen and Sarah Kaufman , Carmouche entered the cage ready to push Rousey to her limits and became the first fighter to really threaten the former Olympic medalist.Early in the bout, Carmouche took Rousey’s back and clamped on a neck crank that had fans on the edge of their seats and put Rousey on the defensive, but the champion escaped and eventually turned the tables, finishing her first bout in the Octagon the way she had each of her previous five fights – with a submission win via armbar before the opening five minutes had elapsed.While the first women’s bantamweight fight will always be remembered for its historic significance, the second has a place in the annals of time because of its sheer awesomeness. It’s been just over five years since these two women shared the cage in Las Vegas and it still might be the best scrap on the women’s side of the sport to take place inside the Octagon.This one was emotional and intense from the jump as Zingano cried on her way to the cage before steeling herself for battle, while Tate entered as game and focused as ever. Through the opening two rounds, the former Strikeforce and future UFC titleholder got the better of things, edging ahead in a pair of close frames, but in the third, Zingano’s aggression and ferocity took over.An early takedown created a chance to open up with strikes and batter Tate, who showed her trademark heart in continuing to battle through and work to her feet. But as she did, Zingano planted her back on the canvas with a knee with several more following as she once again regrouped and looked to stand, bringing the bout to a sudden, dramatic halt.You know when filmmakers become massive successes and people go back to check out some of their earlier efforts, only to discover that they were just as terrific before everyone in the world caught on? That’s kind of what this fight feels like to me.Tucked away as the final preliminary card bout of the evening, Jedrzejczyk and Gadelha would eventually gain recognition as two of the top female fighters in the world and burgeoning stars in the UFC, but on this evening, they were unheralded contenders who went toe-to-toe in an agonizingly close fight where the outcome is still debated to this day.Jedrzejczyk landed on the happy side of the split decision verdict in the desert and went on to challenge for the strawweight title in her next bout, while the controversial loss never sat well with Gadelha and became the basis for a heated rivalry between the two – one that would come to a head 18 months later.After 12 consecutive victories, six straight successful title defenses and four wins in a combined two minutes and 10 seconds, Rousey entered this one at the height of her powers and having crossed over into the mainstream, having announced this matchup on Good Morning America.In front of the largest crowd in UFC history at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, she charged into the cage looking to add Holm to her list of vanquished foes, only to find out that the former multiple-time world champion boxer had other ideas.Holm played the part of the matador perfectly, sidestepping and countering Rousey’s aggressive advances with precision, frustrating the dominant champion from the jump. It quickly became apparent that a changing of the guard atop the women’s bantamweight division was in the offing and less than a minute into the second frame, Holm officially shocked the world, blasting Rousey with a high kick that brought her reign to an abrupt end.Just as Rousey’s first appearance in the Octagon was a “Where were you when?” moment, so too was the night she was knocked from her throne and the ranks of the unbeaten. For the record, I was at home, watching in amazement like everyone else.Even though it stands as one of the most unexpected comeback wins in UFC history – and a title changed hands as a result – this one has gotten overshadowed a little because Conor McGregor and Nathan Diaz followed this pair into the cage and delivered another memorable bout with a surprise finish right after them.That being said, Tate’s come from behind performance her against Holm stands as the perfect representation of her career, as she earned this win through sheer determination and heart… and a pretty deep rear naked choke too.Entering the fifth round, Holm was up 3-1 on the scorecards and had done an admirable job of keeping the fight standing. In space, she was able to get the better of the striking exchanges and keep Tate at range. The one round where she couldn’t, Tate controlled the action on the canvas, pressuring with offense and hunting for a choke.With two minutes left in the final frame, Tate spun Holm to the floor and stuck to her back like glue as the champion looked to scramble free. As Holm stood, Tate fished her forearm under the neck and maintained control as Holm tried to shake her off. Falling to the canvas, Tate tightened her squeeze and with just 90 seconds remaining in the contest, Holm went out and Tate had completed one of the most improbable come-from-behind victories in UFC history.