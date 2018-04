The 10: Absolute Awesomeness Ahead in April

Rose Namajunas vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the UFC women’s strawweight title



The first fight was riveting, even though it only lasted a couple ticks beyond the three-minute mark of the first round.



When Namajunas knocked Jedrzejczyk down for the first time, it was a record-scratch moment because it went against everything people thought about the matchup. Moments before, Joe Rogan and



A clean left hook felled Jedrzejcyzk a minute later, setting up the finish. Now five months later, they’ll run it back with Namajunas looking to show she didn’t simply catch lightning in a bottle at Madison Square Garden and the Polish challenger out to reclaim her place atop the strawweight division.



Just like the first time these two impressive women collided, this one should be captivating from start to finish.



Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title



Simply put, this is the best fight the UFC could deliver at this moment in time – a clash between an unbeaten challenger who has long seemed destined to wear championship gold and a surging titleholder who still feels a little overlooked and overshadowed despite boasting one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the 155-pound weight division.



UFC on FOX: Poirier vs. Gaethje – Saturday, April 14 (Glendale, Arizona)



Carlos Condit vs. Matt Brown



Battle-tested veterans collide in the co-main event of this year’s third UFC on FOX broadcast from the home of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, bringing a fight that was first scheduled to take place more than four years ago to fruition.



Brown enters off a hellacious knockout victory over Condit’s long-time teammate



Condit arrives in the Arizona desert on a three-fight losing streak, but only a few months removed from shaking off more than a year’s worth of rust following a lengthy stay on the sidelines. After getting back in the swing of things against



Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje



Gaethje fought twice in the UFC in 2017. His first appearance won Fight of the Year and his sophomore effort was the runner-up. He is must-see TV every time he steps into the cage, regardless of who is standing across from him.



It just so happens that he’s once again sharing the cage with another kindred spirit in Poirier, who also enters the Octagon bent on putting on a show no matter what. Since returning to lightweight three years ago, “The Diamond” has collected six victories, one loss and one no contest, turning in entertaining performances in each of those eight appearances while seeing the scorecards only twice.



This should be a non-stop thrill ride from the jump and a definite early candidate for Fight of the Year in 2018.



UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee – Saturday, April 21 (Atlantic City, New Jersey)



Aljamain Sterling vs. Brett Johns



This feels like a crossroads fight for both men – not the kind that will define their careers forever, but one that will determine what the next 18 months could look like, for sure.



Johns enters with an unbeaten record and three straight UFC victories. Last time out, he locked up



After building a little momentum with back-to-back wins over



Both have a lot on the line in this one, so expect an absolute barnburner!



Frankie Edgar vs. Cub Swanson



Two veteran standouts will look to bounce back from their recent encounters with Brian Ortega in the co-main event of the UFC’s return to the Jersey Shore.



Swanson fell to “T-City” in Fresno back in December, getting trapped in a guillotine choke in the second round after surviving a similar manuever at the end of the first. Three months later, it was Edgar who landed on the wrong side of the results against the surging California native, as “The Answer” was stopped for the first time in his career with 16 seconds remaining in the opening round of their co-main event clash at UFC 222 in Las Vegas.



Now they’re squaring off with one another, eager to prove they’re still every bit the Top 5 talents they were before facing Ortega and that they’ve still got plenty more fight in them before it’s time to call it a career.



