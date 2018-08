The 10: The All-Action Squad

Sometimes you’ve just got to give it up to the men and women who consistently bring the excitement each and every time they step into the Octagon.While everyone likes an intriguing championship matchup or compelling clash of styles, there is something about hearing a fight announcement featuring those all-action types who can be counted on to deliver an entertaining fight, win or lose, no matter what, whenever they cross the threshold into the UFC cage.The trouble with a list like this is that it can only contain 10 fighters. I mean, sure, I could just sit here and rattle off all of the amazing high-output, “never in a boring fight” talents who have graced the Octagon over the years – from Don Frye and Evan Tanner to more recent additions like Gregor Gillespie and Israel Adesanya – but then this series would need to be called The 48, which is how many fighters made my short list.What’s cool about having to whittle that collection down to the 10 fighters below is that it opens the door for the discussions and debates that almost always accompany the publication of a piece like this.Here’s my squad.This is The 10. Joe Lauzon (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)https://www.ufc.tv/category/fighter-joe-lauzonIf I were going to name a Team Captain, I would give the “C” (or armband if you’re into soccer) to Lauzon, the lightweight stalwart who has made 26 appearances inside the Octagon, amassing a 14-12 record while collecting 15 post-fight bonuses, including six Fight of the Night awards.While the now 34-year-old has delivered a ton of entertaining performances over the years, arguably the best example of what makes Lauzon a must for a list like this were his back-to-back efforts against Jamie Varner and Jim Miller in August and December of 2012. Both bouts earned Fight of the Night honors, with the former being selected as Fight of the Year and the latter being in the running as well.