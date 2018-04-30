Home
Tavares vs Adesanya to headline TUF Finale event in July

By Thomas Gerbasi April 30, 2018
After a 2-0 start to his UFC career, unbeaten middleweight sensation Israel Adesanya will make his Las Vegas MMA debut on Friday, July 6, as he meets No. 10-ranked veteran Brad Tavares in the five-round main event of the Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated finale card at the Pearl Theatre.

Also featured on the card, which airs live on FS1, are the featherweight and lightweight finals of TUF 27. Tickets are on sale now.

A semifinalist on season 11 of TUF, Hawaii's Tavares is showing the best form of his career, having won four in a row. In his most recent bout on April 14, he stopped Krzysztof Jotko, and now he's looking to pin a loss on the perfect record of "The Last Stylebender," who is coming off wins over Rob Wilkinson and Marvin Vettori in his first two Octagon bouts.

Saturday, May 12
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes talks about her upcoming title defense against Raquel Pennington at UFC 224 in Brazil. Nunes details why she's prepared to defend her title for the third time and continue her reign.
Apr 27, 2018
UFC featherweight and No. 1-title contender Brian Ortega answered questions for assembled media Thursday afternoon at UFC Headquarters in Las Vegas to talk upcoming title fight with champion Max Holloway at UFC 226 and much more.
Apr 26, 2018
In the middle of an 8-fight win streak, Jacare Souza finished Yushin Okami quickly in the first round of Fight Night Belo Horizonte in 2013. Next, he faces Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of UFC 224 on May 12.
Apr 26, 2018
Host Lisa Foiles runs down the increasingly awesome UFC 226 fight card set to go down Saturday July 7, 2018 at the conclusion of International Fight Week.
Apr 24, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018