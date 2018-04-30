Tavares vs Adesanya to headline TUF Finale event in July

After a 2-0 start to his UFC career, unbeaten middleweight sensation Israel Adesanya will make his Las Vegas MMA debut on Friday, July 6, as he meets No. 10-ranked veteran Brad Tavares in the five-round main event of the Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated finale card at the Pearl Theatre.



Also featured on the card, which airs live on FS1, are the featherweight and lightweight finals of TUF 27. Tickets are on sale now.



A semifinalist on season 11 of TUF, Hawaii's Tavares is showing the best form of his career, having won four in a row. In his most recent bout on April 14, he stopped Krzysztof Jotko, and now he's looking to pin a loss on the perfect record of "The Last Stylebender," who is coming off wins over Rob Wilkinson and Marvin Vettori in his first two Octagon bouts.