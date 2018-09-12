Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Taisumov wants the Top 10 with a win in Moscow

By Walker Van Wey September 12, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
(Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Zuffa LLC)Since making his UFC debut in 2014, Russian knockout artist Mairbek Taisumov has earned five knockout victories and three straight Performance of the Night honors.

Despite losing a unanimous decision to Michel Prazeres, Taisumov’s record hasn’t had another blemish.

Now 6-1 since his promotional debut (26-5 overall), Taisumov has a strong qualification on his UFC resume and his last five opponents to use as references: knockout power.

In his last five fights, opponents have been lucky to make it to the second round and the two that did were knocked out before the second round’s halfway point.

Fight Night Moscow is a FIGHT PASS Exclusive! Start your free trial today and catch all the action!

After his fourth consecutive knockout victory, Taisumov stood in the center of the Octagon and broke his humble silence.

“UFC, how many knockouts, TKO’s do I have to do to get the top 10?” Taisumov demanded.

Behind the scenes, Taisumov reached out to anybody at the top of the lightweight division who would listen and after he knocked out Felipe Silva in less than 90 seconds in his most recent bout, he aired out the conversations.

When Taisumov’s frustrations boiled over inside the Octagon following his fifth straight knockout victory, nobody was safe.

“I speak with number 8 ranking guy Michael Chiesa, he says if I beat someone else, he’s going to fight me but after that I finished three guys in a row,” Taisumov said. “He don’t answer anymore. Let’s take Anthony Pettis. He says I’m not famous enough. Nate Diaz says if the UFC pays him $20 million he’s going to fight me, even in my home country. But I think he spoke too much.”

MORE MOSCOW: Taisumov's FIGHT PASS LibaryFight by Fight PreviewWare Prepares

Taisumov hasn’t been keeping his callouts inside the Octagon or the lightweight division adding that Donald Cerrone is “a bum” who also avoids his fights.

Standing between Taisumov and his potential shot at the top 10 is 28-year-old Desmond Green, a 21-7 fighter who has never been knocked out. Although Taisumov has an extensive wrestling background, Green has only been submitted twice. With only one submission victory to his name, Green may give Taisumov the fight he has been looking for.

Despite not being the top 10 fighter Taisumov has been asking for, Green is also trending up and expressed interest in placing his name in the Top 20, proving Taisumov isn’t the only hungry lightweight.

What’s on the other side of UFC Fight Night Moscow is to be determined, but what’s guaranteed is Taisumov vs. Green will be battling to continue their upward trend. And while Green has remained reserved, Taisumov made his intentions very clear.

“I’m here to smash anyone who steps into the Octagon,” Taisumov said.

“Any top 10. Any top 10. Anyone.”

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, September 15
2PM/11AM
ETPT
Moscow, Russia
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Re-live the thrill and the agony from an incredible night of fights at UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till with this UFC FIGHT PASS Original series.
Re-live the thrill and the agony from an incredible night of fights at UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till with this UFC FIGHT PASS Original series.
Sep 11, 2018
Relive the Pay Per View spectacle known as UFC 228 through the eyes of UFC photographer Josh Hedges.
Relive the Pay Per View spectacle known as UFC 228 through the eyes of UFC photographer Josh Hedges.
Sep 10, 2018
UFC Connected brings fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events.
UFC Connected brings fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events.
Sep 11, 2018
Watch Mark Hunt finish Stefan Struve during their 2013 bout. Don't miss Hunt in the main event of Fight Night Moscow live on Saturday,
Watch Mark Hunt finish Stefan Struve during their 2013 bout. Don't miss Hunt in the main event of Fight Night Moscow live on Saturday,
Sep 11, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018