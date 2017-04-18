Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

TUF's Baczynski not ready to 'hang em up' just yet

By Thomas Gerbasi April 21, 2017
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
Born in Hawaii, raised in Arizona, how did Seth Baczynski ever become a farmer?

“Don’t ask me,” he laughs. “I know it’s shocking, but there are farms in Arizona and I own one of them.”

The acre and a quarter farm in Chandler, Arizona is where Baczynski, his wife and five children live these days, along with the cows, chickens, turkeys and a goat that come along with such a life. But when he got the call for a return to The Ultimate Fighter house, he had to leave the farm behind.

“My wife, God bless her, both her parents are pro golfers, so she gets it,” Baczynski said. “She knows I only have a limited time and that fighting is a huge part of my life, but if I live as long as I want to live, it’s gonna be a short portion of my life. I’ve only got about two years where my body can do this, and I want to do it as much as I can. So she really didn’t trip too much, but it was definitely a tough transition. That was a huge burden to leave on my wife because we’re barely getting the hang of it (farm life), let alone leave her with that and our five kids. She took it well, though.”
 

Already familiar with TUF thanks to a stint on season 11, Baczynski didn’t ever think he would return, especially since his time after leaving the show in 2010 saw him fight 11 times in the promotion, going 5-6. That was a deceiving slate, as he scored victories over Matt Brown and Neil Magny, while securing Fight of the Night bonuses in bouts with Thiago Alves and Alan Jouban. But numbers are numbers, and after going 1-5 in his last six UFC bouts, he was released. Baczynski understood, but he also felt that there was more left in the basement.

“I know what I’m capable of,” he said. “The fight with Alves was a close fight. Jouban, I had him hurt real bad. I backed up to the fence and he kinda rocked me with a head kick and he hit me with a beautiful shovel uppercut. But those are the fights I always will fight and will always be in. Against (Leon) Edwards, I had a torn ACL going into that fight. I’m not taking anything away from him; he’d be a tough fight healthy. But sometimes, you’ve gotta do what you gotta do in this business.”

The Edwards bout was his last in the UFC, but even as some wondered if he was going to hang up the gloves, he was plotting a comeback.

“I know looking at it from the outside, you would say, ‘Hey, maybe it’s time to hang ‘em up,’” he said. “And I know anybody that brought it up to me, it comes from a good place so I don’t get upset about it. But I truly love competing and I want to compete as long as I can. I worked really hard in rehab getting healthy, and one of my good friends – Dominick Cruz – did it three times. I kept calling him and asking him advice, and I kept working hard, knowing in my heart that I’ve got a lot more left in me and I’m not ready to hang ‘em up.”
MORE FROM TUF: Recap Episode 1 | UFC Minute: Drama-packed Premiere 

Baczynski returned last August, losing a decision to future TUF 25 castmate Jesse Taylor, but soon after, he got a text from a familiar name.

“When (TUF producer) Gary Defranco texted me, I was watching a Cardinals game,” Baczynski recalled. “He said, ‘Hey, are you ready to spend seven weeks with me?’ I thought he was just coming down to Arizona for vacation. (Laughs) I had no idea that they were doing another show.”

Baczynski signed on, and though he lost his opening bout to Gilbert Smith on last night’s season premiere, this veteran got the spark he needed to keep the dream alive.

“It (TUF 25) is an opportunity to rewrite my story, show people who I am and continue doing what I love,” he said. “I love fighting and just the thought of not doing it anymore scares me. I truly enjoy it, and I want to get as many in as I can while I still can.”
Save

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, April 22
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Nashville, TN
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
UFC featherweight Artem Lobov believes his preparation to face Cub Swanson is complete because of the experience of training with UFC No. 2 pound-for-pound ranked fighter Conor McGregor. Watch Fight Night Nashville Saturday on FS1.
UFC featherweight Artem Lobov believes his preparation to face Cub Swanson is complete because of the experience of training with UFC No. 2 pound-for-pound ranked fighter Conor McGregor. Watch Fight Night Nashville Saturday on FS1.
Apr 21, 2017
UFC commentator Joe Rogan breaks down the five-round featherweight main event between Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov. Fight Night Nashville goes down on FS1 Saturday night.
UFC commentator Joe Rogan breaks down the five-round featherweight main event between Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov. Fight Night Nashville goes down on FS1 Saturday night.
Apr 21, 2017
Watch all the staredowns from the official Fight Night Nashville weigh-ins ahead of the fights on Saturday night on FS1, featuring the main event between Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov.
Watch all the staredowns from the official Fight Night Nashville weigh-ins ahead of the fights on Saturday night on FS1, featuring the main event between Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov.
Apr 21, 2017
Watch all the fighters set to compete in Nashville Saturday night on FS1, including main event stars Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov, weigh in before the big fights.
Watch all the fighters set to compete in Nashville Saturday night on FS1, including main event stars Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov, weigh in before the big fights.
Apr 21, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016