TUF: Undefeated Official Weigh In Results

The 27th season of The Ultimate Fighter comes to its thrilling conclusion Friday night at the Pearl Theater inside the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, NV. The action begins at 7pm/4pm ETPT with two exclusive FIGHT PASS early prelims, before moving over to FS1 beginning at 8pm/5pm ETPT. Below are the results from the official weigh-ins.
FS1 Main Card, 10pm/7pm ETPT
Brad Tavares (186) vs. Israel Adesanya (186)
Joe Giannetti (155.5) vs. Mike Trizano (154.5)
Jay Cucciniello (145) vs. Brad Katona (145.5)
Martin Bravo (145.5) vs. Alex Caceres (146)
Barb Honchak (125.5) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (125)
Alessio Di Chirico (186) vs. Julian Marquez (190)*
FS1 Prelims, 8pm/5pm ETPT
Montana De La Rosa (125.5) vs. Rachael Ostovich (125.5)
Luis Pena (154) vs. Richie Smullen (154.5)
John Gunther (155.5) vs. Allan Zuniga (156)
Tyler Diamond (146) vs. Bryce Mitchell (145)
FIGHT PASS Early Prelims, 7pm/4pm ETPT
Matt Bessette (145.5) vs. Steven Peterson (146)
Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Oskar Piechota (185.5)
* Marquez missed the weight limit for middleweights and will be fined 30 percent of his purse.
