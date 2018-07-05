Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

TUF: Undefeated Official Weigh In Results

UFC Staff Report July 05, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
The 27th season of The Ultimate Fighter comes to its thrilling conclusion Friday night at the Pearl Theater inside the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, NV. The action begins at 7pm/4pm ETPT with two exclusive FIGHT PASS early prelims, before moving over to FS1 beginning at 8pm/5pm ETPT. Below are the results from the official weigh-ins.

FS1 Main Card, 10pm/7pm ETPT
Brad Tavares (186) vs. Israel Adesanya (186)
Joe Giannetti (155.5) vs. Mike Trizano (154.5)
Jay Cucciniello (145) vs. Brad Katona (145.5)
Martin Bravo (145.5) vs. Alex Caceres (146)
Barb Honchak (125.5) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (125)
Alessio Di Chirico (186) vs. Julian Marquez (190)*

FS1 Prelims, 8pm/5pm ETPT
Montana De La Rosa (125.5) vs. Rachael Ostovich (125.5)
Luis Pena (154) vs. Richie Smullen (154.5)
John Gunther (155.5) vs. Allan Zuniga (156)
Tyler Diamond (146) vs. Bryce Mitchell (145)

FIGHT PASS Early Prelims, 7pm/4pm ETPT
Matt Bessette (145.5) vs. Steven Peterson (146)
Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Oskar Piechota (185.5)

* Marquez missed the weight limit for middleweights and will be fined 30 percent of his purse.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Friday, July 6
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, NV
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch the faceoffs from the UFC 226 Media Day, featuring Paul Felder, Mike Perry, Anthony Pettis, Michael Chiesa, and many more.
Watch the faceoffs from the UFC 226 Media Day, featuring Paul Felder, Mike Perry, Anthony Pettis, Michael Chiesa, and many more.
Jul 5, 2018
UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier previews the Ultimate Fighter Tournament finals.
UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier previews the Ultimate Fighter Tournament finals.
Jul 5, 2018
Watch The Ultimate Fighter Finale Official Weigh-in on Thursday, July 5 at 7pm/4pm ETPT live from The Pearl at The Palms in Las Vegas.
Watch The Ultimate Fighter Finale Official Weigh-in on Thursday, July 5 at 7pm/4pm ETPT live from The Pearl at The Palms in Las Vegas.
Jul 5, 2018
Watch the UFC 226: Pre-fight Press Conference on Thursday, July 5 at 6pm/3pm ETPT live from The Pearl Theatre at The Palms in Las Vegas.
Watch the UFC 226: Pre-fight Press Conference on Thursday, July 5 at 6pm/3pm ETPT live from The Pearl Theatre at The Palms in Las Vegas.
Jul 5, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018