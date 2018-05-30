TUF: Undefeated - Ep. 7 Recap



The latest episode of The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated ended with several shocking moments, with one athlete being eliminated from the competition due to injury and another knocked out of the tournament without ever stepping foot inside the Octagon.



The drama started to unfold in the aftermath of the previous episode when Ricky Steele earned a unanimous decision victory over Suman Mokhtarian to move into the next round of the tournament as a representative of Team Cormier.



Unfortunately, after the fight was finished, Steele was barely able to limp to an awaiting car that took him to a local medical facility to get checked out thanks to an injured foot. According to Steele, he's had surgeries to repair damage on his left foot previously but that remains one of his primary weapons, so he used it to help win the fight but it left him damaged after the battle was over.



The good news for Steele was that the x-ray revealed no fractures whatsoever in his foot, but it was still bruised up rather badly, so he would have to be on crutches for several days. What didn't go so well was Steele dealing with the aftereffects of a two-round battle where he exchanged some heavy shots with Mokhtarian on the feet as well.



The day following the fight saw Steele worse for wear as he was barely able to crawl out of bed, with teammate Bryce Mitchell making him some breakfast and trying to offer him some words of encouragement after such a rough start to his day. While his body was still healing, Steele's bigger concern was a potential concussion suffered during the fight, which would undoubtedly knock him out of the competition.



"I'm in bad shape right now, there's no doubt about that," Steele said about his condition. "If I feel like I can fight, I'm going to fight."



The symptoms plaguing Steele included an aversion to light or loud noises, which can both accompany a concussion. At practice the next day, with Steele on crutches while wearing sunglasses in doors to help shield his eyes from the lights, head coach Daniel Cormier said that enough was enough and that he had to see a doctor.



Cormier's argument was that no matter how much Steele wanted to fight, it wasn't worth risking his long term health, especially when it came to head trauma.



Steele got checked out by a neurologist, who returned with some good and bad news. The good news was an MRI scan showed no serious damage done to Steele's brain as a result of the fight with Mokhtarian.



The bad news was that Steele also underwent cognitive testing, which goes along with concussion protocols, and the results showed signs that it wasn't going to be safe to allow him to continue in the competition. With that, Steele's dream of winning The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated came to an end as he had to tell his coach and teammates that he was out of the competition.





Steele joins fellow Team Cormier fighter Luis Pena on the sidelines after Pena was forced out of the tournament due to an injured foot following his win earlier in the season.



With the semifinal matchups being announced next week, there are now two fighters who have to be replaced, with both Steele and Pena being deemed medically ineligible to compete.



The other stunning moment that took place this week came in the final lightweight matchup in the opening round of the tournament, as Team Cormier's top seed Richie Smullen was preparing to take on Team Miocic's Allan Zuniga.



Smullen was considered one of the favorites to go deep in this tournament, coming out of the SBG gym in Ireland where he trains under head coach John Kavanagh and alongside training partner Conor McGregor. Smullen is a submission specialist with heavy hands and Cormier was touting him as a guy so good that he could take out Zuniga and still have enough left in the tank to face another Team Miocic fighter later that same day.



