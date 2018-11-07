TUF Heavy Hitters - Episode 9 Preview

"When I get ahold of somebody...I just inflict my will." Meet Heavyweight Justin Frazier. pic.twitter.com/wntiWMEYn5 — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) September 11, 2018

Before the fight gets started this week, there will still be plenty of fallout to deal with from the last bout between Chiasson and Pacheco, but not because of the fighters involved in that particular women's featherweight showdown.Instead, the ruckus will come from Team Gastelum heavyweight Maurice Greene, who has been one of the loudest and most outspoken fighters on the entire show this season.Now part of Greene's attitude comes from his stunning performance in the first fight of the season, where he got things started with a bang as he knocked out Przemysław Mysiala in the first round to get the ball rolling for Team Gastelum.Unfortunately, since that time, Greene hasn't been seen as a workhorse in the gym nearly as much as he's been a disruption at the house thanks to his constant drinking.What started as a celebration following his victory to kick off the competition has turned into one gigantic, never ending party for Greene as the hard hitting heavyweight always seems to find an excuse to knock back a few drinks whenever he's at the house.