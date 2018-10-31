TUF Heavy Hitters - Episode 8 Preview

It's been a back-and-forth battle all season long between Team Whittaker and Team Gastelum on The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters, but the final fight of the opening round is ready to go down this week before the semifinal matchups are announced at the end of the episode.



Last week saw Juan Espino from Team Whittaker outgrapple noted striker Ben Sosoli from Team Gastelum in the final heavyweight matchup of the elimination round. The win by Espino also put middleweight champion Robert Whittaker up 4-3 over top-ranked contender Kelvin Gastelum, whose team has now suffered four defeats in a row.



To try and steady the ship while evening up the total number of fighters from each team moving into the semifinals will be Macy Chiasson, who will represent Team Gastelum in the final women's featherweight fight from the opening round.



She will go up against two-time UFC veteran Larissa Pacheco as she looks to keep the momentum going for Team Whittaker ahead of the semifinal round starting next week.



Pacheco joined The Ultimate Fighter this season off a win in her last fight, but she's never forgotten her ill-fated time in the UFC, when she came into the organization as a bantamweight contender.



Debuting inside the Octagon in 2015, Pacheco found little success in her two fights in the UFC, but she also faced an incredibly tough pair of tests in back-to-back matchups. First up was top-ranked strawweight contender Jessica Andrade, who was competing at 135 pounds at the time.

Andrade ended Pacheco's debut at 4:33 into the first round with a guillotine choke. In her next fight, Pacheco drew former women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie. That fight ended in a second-round TKO after Pacheco suffered a broken arm in the second round and then got finished with a barrage of punches from the Dutch striker.



Afterwards, Pacheco was released from her UFC contract while she had to wait for her injured arm to finally heal. She finally returned to action earlier this year, when she picked up a submission victory that probably helped cinch her spot on the show this season while competing in the women's featherweight division.



Outside of those two losses, Pacheco has gone undefeated in her fighting career with 11 victories - all by knockout or submission - and she holds a win over current UFC women's bantamweight contender Irene Aldana. Perhaps what's craziest about Pacheco is that she has 13 fights under her belt, including those two performances in the UFC, and she's still only 23 years old.



Standing across the Octagon from her this week will be Macy Chiasson, who was the top overall pick for Team Gastelum from the women's featherweight division. Gastelum judged many of his selections based on the performances he saw during the coaches' trials when the fighters first arrived at the competition, and he immediately pegged Chiasson as his favorite as the top 145-pound woman on the show.



What Chiasson lacks going into the tournament is much experience, with only a 2-0 record as a professional thus far in her career.



To her credit, Chiasson has looked very good in those two fights, and her second bout took place as part of Invicta Fighting Championships, which is one of the top mixed martial arts promotions in the world. There's no doubt competing on that stage not only helped Chiasson earn her spot on the show, but it certainly assisted in her ability to handle those kinds of high-pressure situations that she'll feel on The Ultimate Fighter.



Long before she found MMA, Chiasson actually started her journey into martial arts while in college when she discovered Krav Maga, the self-defense and fighting system that first started in Israel and later gained popularity on a global scale. Chiasson transitioned from there into MMA, where she's already found a lot of success.