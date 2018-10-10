TUF Heavy Hitters - Episode 7 Preview



Following a two-week hiatus, The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters is back with the final preliminary round matchup in the heavyweight division as Team Whittaker looks to keep their recent momentum going while Team Gastelum tries to get back on track with a win.



The last episode of The Ultimate Fighter saw Leah Letson overcome a nasty cut and heavy offensive output from Bea Malecki to earn a unanimous decision win in the women's featherweight division.



Letson had been struggling with her team all season long due to a lack of attention she was receiving from her coaches as well as the training sessions not going as long or hard as she's used to having at home. Plus, Letson was struggling to communicate with many of her team members because not everybody was speaking English during their training sessions and it left her feeling like the outsider looking in.



Thankfully, by the end of her preparation for the fight, Letson was really able to turn the corner with the coaching staff and her teammates as they got her ready for battle. The end result was a back and forth war over two rounds but, ultimately, Letson got the job done with a unanimous decision against Malecki.



With that, the heavyweights are up to bat again this week for the final opening round matchup, as Team Whittaker's Juan Espino takes on Ben Sosoli from Team Gastelum.



Sosoli came to the show as a native of New Zealand who now resides in Australia, and he previously spent his sporting days playing rugby. Eventually, Sosoli found a new passion for mixed martial arts when his rugby playing days came to an end and he's been fighting ever since.



When the show first started, Sosoli was honest in his desire to end up on middleweight champion Robert Whittaker's team as a fellow fighter coming out of Australia. As the team selections were made, Sosoli ended up as part of Kelvin Gastelum's squad but he's definitely made the most out of the situation and has been bonding with his teammates all season long.



"I talk to my opponents during the fight, I talk to their corners during the fight." Meet Heavyweight Ben Sosoli. pic.twitter.com/Ja9nzmmPQK — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) October 24, 2018



Sosoli is best known for his heavy hands, as he's earned five of his six wins by knockout, and he's never been finished during his career. While he prefers to strike with his opponents, Sosoli works at the same gym as recently retired UFC middleweight Daniel Kelly, who is a multi-time Olympic judoka from Australia. Kelly understands the art of the takedown and submissions, so he's certainly passed along some of that knowledge to Sosoli to get him ready for this competition.



Meanwhile, Juan Espino will represent Team Whittaker this week as he looks to get a fourth straight win for the middleweight champion.



Espino hails from the Canary Islands in Spain and he's one of the elder statesmen in the house at 38 years of age. Espino carries an 8-1 record in his career with six straight victories, including four finishes.



