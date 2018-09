TUF: Heavy Hitters - Episode 2 Recap

The first ever women's featherweight bout on The Ultimate Fighter took place this week when Pannie Kianzad took on Katharina Lehner in the latest episode.The ladies had a tough act to follow after heavyweight fighter Maurice Greene kicked off his season with a devastating first-round knockout, but coach Kelvin Gastelum looked to build on that with this week's fight after he selected Kianzad to take on Lehner in a battle between two top European prospects. According to the fighters, they were rumored to face off several times while they were both still competing in European promotions, but the matchup never came together.Now Kianzad looked to represent her adopted home of Sweden against Lehner, who hopes to ultimately earn a spot in the UFC and become the first German-born woman to get a win in the Octagon.Before the fight got underway this week, Gastelum had another problem he had to deal with, as heavyweight Justin Frazier was struggling to keep up in practice.Following a sparring session with Maurice Greene, Frazier was visibly winded while draping his arms over the cage wall just trying to catch his breath. Afterwards, Frazier admitted to his head coach that he was struggling to keep up and he ended up running to the bathroom to vomit after a particularly rough practice.During the initial evaluations, Gastelum was concerned about Frazier's weight and conditioning going into the house and now his worst fears were being realized. Even Frazier admitted that he probably didn't come to the show in the best possible condition to be ready to fight.Unfortunately, there's not going to be a lot of time to change that now with the fights moving rapid fire through the opening round of the tournament. That means Frazier will have to hope he can get by on pure skill while continuing to build his endurance with each passing training session.Elsewhere this week, Kianzad faced her worst nightmare before her fight with Lehner took place after she chipped a tooth and was forced to visit the dentist. According to Kianzad, she suffered some kind of trauma at the dentist as a kid, so going there to get a replacement tooth was just about the worst possible scenario for her before the fight.Thankfully, she was able to get some pain-free work done before returning to the gym for the final preparations for the battle ahead against Lehner.Both fighters are quick to rush to the center of the Octagon, with Kianzad landing first, but then Lehner is able to fire back with a couple stiff overhand punches. Kianzad looks for the clinch but she's not able to do much with Lehner coming underneath with uppercuts to break free. Kianzad looks for the clinch work against the cage but she's not able to do a lot of damage and finally breaks free after a stalemate. The fighters begin exchanging strikes in the center again but Kianzad once again pressures forward and grabs on to the clinch against the cage. Lehner is doing a good job breaking free from the position while trying to fire off a few stiff punches in return. Lehner has an effective counter jab that's landing when Kianzad moves forward. Still, Kianzad is more active with her combinations on the feet, throwing more shots in succession. With less than 30 seconds remaining in the round, Kianzad drags Lehner to the ground for her first takedown. It was a back and forth round, but Kianzad seemed to be the more active, offensive-minded fighter over the first five minutes.