TUF Heavy Hitters Blog: Maurice Greene

By Maurice Greene August 30, 2018
My name is Maurice Greene and I am “The Crochet Boss.”

I’m competing as a heavyweight on this season of The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters on FS1, and this is my weekly UFC.com blog. Thanks for stopping in!

They did a great job on the show last night introducing me, so I don’t think I really have to do too much of that here. But if there’s one thing you need to know about me, it’s not that I’m a pro fighter or that I’m the world’s most intimidating crochetter - it’s that everything I do, I do for my family.

I’m so happy with how my relationship with my family was the focus of my episode last night. It was very hard to be completely sequestered from them and our life at home, but it was a sacrifice I had to make for all of us. There’s a six-figure UFC contract on the table, and I’d crawl from Minnesota to Vegas to get my hands on that.

I was also very happy to have the opportunity to fight first, but what a roller coaster of emotions that was. There are so many nerves that come with fighting first. You’re setting the tone of the whole season, really. Backstage, it was pretty emotional getting ready for the fight. Then you walk out and it hits you - there’s not a million people screaming. It’s literally just producers, your teammates and coaches. Plus it’s like 4:30 in the afternoon.

Everything about the whole experience tells you it’s really just a sparring session, but you have to drill it in your head that it’s an actual fight, and the stakes have never been higher.

Ultimately, I was able to keep my range and get the win. I’m pretty happy with my Octagon debut, all things considered. I think I showed some flashes of what I’m capable of doing, but I also know I can do a lot more than that. To celebrate, I may have had an adult beverage back at the TUF house.

Well, here’s to another great season of The Ultimate Fighter.

"El Pantera" is an award-winning documentary that portrays the life of Yair Rodriguez inside and outside the Octagon, his life in Mexico, in the United States and more. Available online now.
Aug 30, 2018
Season 28 of The Ultimate Fighter debuts on Wednesday, August 29 live on FS1. Heavyweights and women's featherweights take center stage this season with middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum as coaches.
Aug 29, 2018
The heavy hands of Jimmie Rivera were on full display when he took on Marcus Brimage. Rivera will get another chance to showcase his fists when he takes on John Dodson at UFC 228 in Dallas, Saturday September 8, live on Pay Per View.
Aug 28, 2018
On Saturday, Sept. 8 live on Pay-Per-View in Dallas we'll find out who the best welterweight in the world is, as Tyron Woodley puts his belt on the line against Darren Till.
Aug 27, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018