TUF Heavy Hitters Blog: Marciea Allen Part 2

By Marciea Allen September 07, 2018
Special to UFC.com
In preparation for Pannie’s fight, we did an extensive amount of drills with coach T, and with Pannie being an extremely technical fighter, that also assisted me in preparation for my fight.

We also had the opportunity of running wind sprints every Saturday in hot ass Las Vegas with 100+ degree weather. It really tested our well-being both physically and emotionally. But I must admit that sprints are right up my alley, having run track for many years. So I thoroughly enjoyed it and I led by example on each sprint at the front of the line.

On another note, Pannie losing her tooth was pretty scary, but it was humorous later on and we had some laughs about it.

Of course, Justin throwing up was not fun to witness, but it taught us all a lesson that the training we were doing was no joke, and it was a reality check to anyone thinking otherwise.

But I commend the coaches for their work ethic in making us better fighters. I tip my hat off to each and every one of them.


Watch the UFC 228 official weigh-in on Friday, Sept. 7 at 6pm/3pm ETPT.
Sep 4, 2018
Tyron Woodley embraces a fight with another feared striker. Karolina Kowalkiewicz plans to show off her ground game on Saturday against Jessica Andrade. Nicco Montano and Valentina Shevchenko join Woodley and Till at open workouts.
Sep 6, 2018
Top women's flyweight contender Valentina Shevchenko is excited to fight for the title at her natural weight class. She wants to be the champ and she wants to do it by finishing Nicco Montano at UFC 228 live on Pay Per View Sept. 8th.
Sep 6, 2018
Check out the faceoffs from UFC 228 Ultimate Media Day before the action Saturday September 8th live on Pay Per View.
Sep 6, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018