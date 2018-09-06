Home
TUF Heavy Hitters Blog: Leah Letson Part 2

By Leah Letson September 06, 2018
Special to UFC.com
After being snubbed with the first overall pick and seeing Team Whitaker go down 0-2 in the competition, my TUF experience started out a little rocky.

Heading into the tournament, you try to visualize everything that could happen, but at the end of the day you're hoping for, and at least partially expecting, the best.

Well, so much for that. Ha-ha.

I think it would've been fairly easy to get really worried about the direction my team was headed, and to let that maybe even affect my performance in the Octagon. So I needed to take a moment to sit back, reflect and re-focus on the task at hand after last night's loss.

Seeing both of my teammates fall short in their fights did almost make me a bit nervous, I'm not going to lie. But, due to a couple different circumstances, I had an eight-month training camp leading up to the competition, so I was truly prepared for anything. This was just another obstacle that had to be overcome. I just had to trust in myself, as well as my coaches and their guidance.

I had to remind myself that even though things may not be going perfectly, I was doing everything I could to give myself the best possible chance to succeed when given the opportunity to compete in the Octagon, despite what was going on around me.

Check out a recap of the open workout ahead of UFC 228 in Dallas featuring Tyron Woodley, Darren Till, Nicco Montano, and Valentina Shevchenko.
UFC 228: Flyweight champion Nicco Montano is focused and determined for her flyweight title fight against Valentina Shevchenko. Watch Montano battle with Shevchenko on September 8th live on Pay Per View.
Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley believes he is 100% ready for his UFC 228 title fight with Darren Till and that his reign will continue. Watch Woodley go to battle with Till on Saturday September 8th live on Pay Per View.
On today's edition of the UFC Minute Darren Till reassures everyone that making weight won't be an issue for his UFC 228 main event fight against Tyron Woodley.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
