TUF Finale: Fight by Fight

MICHAEL JOHNSON VS JUSTIN GAETHJE

Among hardcore MMA fans, there has been no UFC debut more highly anticipated in the last couple years as that of Mr. Justin Gaethje. A free-swinging slugger who always operates with an all or nothing mindset, Gaethje is a fan favorite for a reason. That being said, he’s got a tough task ahead of him in Michael Johnson, and with “The Menace” feeling like he’s in a position to defend his turf, he’s more fired up than usual for this one. That’s good for us watching but might be bad for Gaethje if he gets too wild and leaves himself open for one of Johnson’s heat-seeking missiles. Among hardcore MMA fans, there has been no UFC debut more highly anticipated in the last couple years as that of Mr. Justin Gaethje. A free-swinging slugger who always operates with an all or nothing mindset, Gaethje is a fan favorite for a reason. That being said, he’s got a tough task ahead of him in Michael Johnson, and with “The Menace” feeling like he’s in a position to defend his turf, he’s more fired up than usual for this one. That’s good for us watching but might be bad for Gaethje if he gets too wild and leaves himself open for one of Johnson’s heat-seeking missiles.





DHIEGO LIMA VS JESSE TAYLOR

Redemption was the theme of this season of



MARC DIAKIESE VS DRAKKAR KLOSE

On a stacked weekend of fights, this lightweight battle between Marc Diakiese and Drakkar Klose has the potential to steal the show. Both are top prospects at 155 pounds with the unbeaten records to prove it. And while that may cause some in that same position to fight safe, these guys are both going to bring it on Friday simply because with all the talk going on between them in the past few weeks, not being the one with bragging rights is simply not acceptable.



JARED CANNONIER VS NICK ROEHRICK

Jared Cannonier vs.



BRAD TAVARES VS ELIAS THEODOROU

One of only two fighters left on the UFC roster from season 11 of The Ultimate Fighter, Brad Tavares has established himself as a tough out at 185 pounds over the last seven years. But now it’s time for the 29-year-old to make his move, and if he can stop the rise of Elias Theodorou on Friday, it will send a message to the rest of the middleweights that he’s ready for the top guns of the division.



JORDAN JOHNSON VS MARCEL FORTUNA

Marcel Fortuna, "The Jiu-Jitsu Guy," showed off some pretty nasty striking in his UFC debut – at heavyweight. Now he's back at 205 pounds and people are waiting to see what other tricks he has up his sleeve when he takes on unbeaten Jordan Johnson. This is another fight with Diakiese-Klose potential that fans should keep an eye on.