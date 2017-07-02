TUF Finale: Johnson vs. Gaethje live results

Who were the winners at The Ultimate Fighter Finale? Click below to get the results for all the fights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, July 7, 2017.
The Ultimate Fighter Finale main card
Action starts at 9 pm ET
Main event: Michael Johnson vs Justin Gaethje
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Co-main: Dhiego Lima vs Jesse Taylor
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Marc Diakiese vs Drakkar Klose
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Jared Cannonier vs Nick Roehrick
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Brad Tavares vs Elias Theodorou
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
The Ultimate Fighter Finale FS1 prelims
Action starts at 7 pm ET
Angela Hilla vs Ashley Yoder
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Angela Hilla vs Ashley Yoder
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
James Krause vs Tom Gallicchio
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Ed Herman vs CB Dollaway
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
Jessica Eye vs Aspen Ladd
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1
The Ultimate Fighter Finale FIGHT PASS prelims
Gray Maynard vs Teruto Ishihara
Fight coming up later tonight on UFC FIGHT PASS
Tecia Torres vs Juliana Lima
Fight coming up later tonight on UFC FIGHT PASS
Comments