TUF Finale: Johnson vs. Gaethje live results

July 07, 2017
Who were the winners at The Ultimate Fighter Finale? Click below to get the results for all the fights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, July 7, 2017.

The Ultimate Fighter Finale main card

Action starts at 9 pm ET


Main event: Michael Johnson vs Justin Gaethje
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Co-main: Dhiego Lima vs Jesse Taylor
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Marc Diakiese vs Drakkar Klose
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Jared Cannonier vs Nick Roehrick
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Brad Tavares vs Elias Theodorou
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1

 

The Ultimate Fighter Finale FS1 prelims

Action starts at 7 pm ET


Angela Hilla vs Ashley Yoder
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


James Krause vs Tom Gallicchio
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Ed Herman vs CB Dollaway
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Jessica Eye vs Aspen Ladd
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1

 

The Ultimate Fighter Finale FIGHT PASS prelims

FIGHT PASS customers: Watch the prelims right here! | Don’t have FIGHT PASS? Sign up here


Gray Maynard vs Teruto Ishihara
Fight coming up later tonight on UFC FIGHT PASS


Tecia Torres vs Juliana Lima
Fight coming up later tonight on UFC FIGHT PASS

 

Friday, July 7
9PM/6PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Joe Rogan previews the UFC women's bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko.
Jul 7, 2017
Amanda Nunes welcomes her mother to the States. Robert Whittaker’s coaches reveal that this fight is something they’ve been anticipating for years. Yoel Romero works up a sweat in the hotel gym. Valentina Shevchenko venturse to the venue for media day.
Jul 7, 2017
Watch The Ultimate Fighter Finale post-fight press conference live following the event.
Jul 7, 2017
Watch the UFC 213 official weigh-in on Friday, July 7 at 5pm/2pm ETPT.
Jul 7, 2017
Amanda Nunes attempts to defend her bantamweight title for the second time when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 213 main event.
Jun 3, 2017
UFC 213 on July 8 is stacked with fights, featuring Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker and much more.
Jun 10, 2017
UFC 214 tickets go on-sale this Friday but UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles has a special code for today's viewers to get early access to tickets.
Jun 7, 2017