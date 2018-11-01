Home
TUF Blog: Maurice Greene Part 8

By Maurice Green November 01, 2018
Special to UFC.com
I wasn't exactly looking forward to this week's episode.

First, I'd just like to say that I'm not a big drinker in my day-to-day life. I take my training very seriously, and I take my role as a family man extremely seriously, so I'm hardly ever drinking outside the TUF house. Back home in Minnesota, you can find me with my family at home or with my teammates at the gym.

But inside the TUF house things are a little different. No family, no friends, none of your teammates from home, no music, no magazines, no internet -- literally no contact with the outside world for several weeks. Minutes turn into hours, hours turn into days...and you can start to get a little crazy and a little bored. So, I used drinking as a way to cope with some of the circumstances that were thrust upon me, and to blow off a bit of steam after winning my first fight.

I'm not necessarily proud of my behavior on this week's episode, but I'm only human. I wanted to show the real me to the world, and I'm just trying to be as real as possible -- ups, downs and everything in between.

I understand how some people might be turned off by some of my behavior. That said, my wife reminded me that any publicity is good publicity in the entertainment industry, and I'm really proud to play such a big role in this season -- both inside the Octagon and out.

A lot of guys fade into obscurity after appearing on TUF, and that's going to be the case for a few of my castmates. But "The Crochet Boss" isn't going anywhere. My goal for TUF was to earn a UFC contract. I didn't have designs on being known as "a personality" or anything like that. But I do appreciate the attention, and I'm excited to build on it in my MMA career.

Happy Halloween, fight fans!

Recent
Megan Olivi sits down with the charismatic No. 9 middleweight Israel Adesanya ahead of his UFC 230 showdown with Derek Brunson Saturday on Pay-Per-View.
Nov 1, 2018
UFC 230 heavyweight title contender Derrick Lewis sits down with Megan Olivi to talk about the whirlwind past few weeks for Lewis and his upcoming matchup with Daniel Cormier.
Oct 31, 2018
The stars of UFC 230 including Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis held an open workout for fans in New York City in the lead-up to the heavyweight title fight taking place Saturday, November 3 on Pay-Per-View.
Oct 31, 2018
UFC 230 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the heavyweight title fight taking place Saturday, November 3 on Pay-Per-View. Featuring Israel Adesanya, Jacare Souza, Chris Weidman, DC & more.
Oct 31, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018