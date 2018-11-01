TUF Blog: Maurice Greene Part 8

I wasn't exactly looking forward to this week's episode.



First, I'd just like to say that I'm not a big drinker in my day-to-day life. I take my training very seriously, and I take my role as a family man extremely seriously, so I'm hardly ever drinking outside the TUF house. Back home in Minnesota, you can find me with my family at home or with my teammates at the gym.



But inside the TUF house things are a little different. No family, no friends, none of your teammates from home, no music, no magazines, no internet -- literally no contact with the outside world for several weeks. Minutes turn into hours, hours turn into days...and you can start to get a little crazy and a little bored. So, I used drinking as a way to cope with some of the circumstances that were thrust upon me, and to blow off a bit of steam after winning my first fight.



I'm not necessarily proud of my behavior on this week's episode, but I'm only human. I wanted to show the real me to the world, and I'm just trying to be as real as possible -- ups, downs and everything in between.



I understand how some people might be turned off by some of my behavior. That said, my wife reminded me that any publicity is good publicity in the entertainment industry, and I'm really proud to play such a big role in this season -- both inside the Octagon and out.



A lot of guys fade into obscurity after appearing on TUF, and that's going to be the case for a few of my castmates. But "The Crochet Boss" isn't going anywhere. My goal for TUF was to earn a UFC contract. I didn't have designs on being known as "a personality" or anything like that. But I do appreciate the attention, and I'm excited to build on it in my MMA career.



Happy Halloween, fight fans!



