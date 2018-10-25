TUF Blog: Maurice Greene Part 7

I've been told I look pretty intimidating but, really, I'm a nice guy that just likes to have a good time. That being said, I'm a pretty assertive person, and I'm more than happy to tell you when I'm unhappy.That may have been part of the reason why I was casted for the show, and that's what we saw last night.Of course the alcohol in the TUF house played a part, but I had a legitimate issue with Juan.When I met him at tryouts, he seemed like a cool guy. We got along well, so I was hoping that he would get on the show and be able to represent his home country. And, listen, at this level we're all professionals and should be able to get along, even though we're fighting. But after that, a new side of Juan came out. He did some sneaky stuff around the house, he had a very arrogant air to him and - I won't be the only one to tell you this - he wasn't a positive presence on the show.In hindsight, I could've handled the situation better. But hey, it can get a little boring on the set. Minutes turn into hours when I'm away from my family, and the TUF house has been known to play that trick on guys before.For what it's worth, I think that makes me 2-0 this season!