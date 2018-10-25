Home
TUF Blog: Maurice Greene Part 7

By Maurice Greene October 25, 2018
Special to UFC.com
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 19: Maurice Greene prepares to enter the octagon during the filming of The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters on JULY 19, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
I've been told I look pretty intimidating but, really, I'm a nice guy that just likes to have a good time. That being said, I'm a pretty assertive person, and I'm more than happy to tell you when I'm unhappy.

That may have been part of the reason why I was casted for the show, and that's what we saw last night.

Of course the alcohol in the TUF house played a part, but I had a legitimate issue with Juan.

When I met him at tryouts, he seemed like a cool guy. We got along well, so I was hoping that he would get on the show and be able to represent his home country. And, listen, at this level we're all professionals and should be able to get along, even though we're fighting. But after that, a new side of Juan came out. He did some sneaky stuff around the house, he had a very arrogant air to him and - I won't be the only one to tell you this - he wasn't a positive presence on the show.

In hindsight, I could've handled the situation better. But hey, it can get a little boring on the set. Minutes turn into hours when I'm away from my family, and the TUF house has been known to play that trick on guys before.

For what it's worth, I think that makes me 2-0 this season!

Derrick Lewis sits down with UFC FIGHT PASS to discuss some of his past fights and knockouts ahead of his UFC 230 heavyweight title fight with Daniel Cormier. Check out Lewis' entire UFC fight library anytime on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Oct 25, 2018
The heavyweight title is on the line at UFC 230 in NYC as Daniel Cormier looks to defend his belt against Derrick Lewis. In the co-main event a pair of middleweight contenders face off as Chris Weidman and Jacare Souza are set to collide.
Oct 25, 2018
#2 ranked light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir plans on making a statement following a disappointing title fight with current champ Daniel Cormier with a finish of the surging Anthony Smith. Don't miss UFC Fight Night Moncton this Saturday on FS1.
Oct 24, 2018
Watch Anthony Smith earn his second career UFC knockout when he finished Andrew Sanchez in April of 2017.
Oct 23, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018